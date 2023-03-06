Wemade announced a strategic investment in HwikGo, a smart mobility service platform firm

  • MaaS(Mobility as a Service) platform firm operating smart mobility service
  • Both parties to cooperate for a new service that expands mobility to M2E and L2E

SEOUL, South Korea, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade announced on HwikGo. The two companies will join forces to expand the WEMIX platform ecosystem through close cooperation.

HwikGo, a MaaS platform firm, has built a unique integral platform which offers transfer connection between public transport and shared smart mobility with a traffic card.

Both parties aim to combine smart mobility and blockchain technology to launch a new service that can expand mobility into M2E(Move to Earn) and L2E(Live 2 Earn).

Wemade continues to offer advanced blockchain services via the mainnet WEMIX3.0, global open blockchain gaming platform WEMIX PLAY, DAO and NFT platform NILE and others.

About WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services that include a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralised exchange, NFT marketplace, WEMIX token staking programme and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users. For more information, visit www.WEMIXnetwork.com

