Utah Becomes First-Ever State Legislature to Support Pacaso's Second Home Co-Ownership Model with Preemption Bill

Utah SB 271 moves to Governor for signing, setting a milestone for the future of co-ownership in the state

SALT LAKE CITY, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso, the leading real estate platform that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, celebrates a monumental moment for co-ownership with the passage of Utah SB 271.

The passage of the bill, sponsored by Sen. Michael McKell and Rep. Val Peterson, means the benefits of Pacaso's second home co-ownership model can be offered freely throughout the entire state of Utah, opening the door for more people to second home ownership.

"This is the first time state legislators have passed co-ownership legislation, but won't be the last," said Austin Allison, Pacaso CEO and co-founder. "We are grateful to the Utah legislature for recognizing the value and legality of co-ownership. This bill reaffirms that individuals, friends, and families have the right to co-own and enjoy a home together without interference."

"Utah has always been a state that has protected property rights and the right to own and enjoy a home. I'm proud our State is willing to preserve and stand behind this right by supporting this legislation," said Senate bill sponsor Sen. Michael McKell.

Co-ownership is being embraced as the future of second home ownership. By consolidating home buyers into fewer luxury homes, Pacaso is relieving the pressure of second home demand and unlocking benefits across the board for buyers, owners and communities. In addition to lowering ownership costs and hassles, Pacaso homes have an almost 90% occupancy rate compared to 11% for traditional second homes. According to trusted economic firm EBP, this year-round use decreases competition for single-family homes and increases tax revenue and spending at local businesses. Experts found that Pacaso homes generate 10 times more support for local businesses than a traditional second home.

At Pacaso, second home demand has been off to an active start in 2023. Deposits have increased 90% in the first two months of 2023, compared to the last two months of 2022. This is an encouraging indicator for our business.

