Time to Vote! Cadbury Announces Top 10 Rescue Pet Finalists in Annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

It's America's turn to vote for the next star of the Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial

HERSHEY, Pa., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cadbury brand is thrilled to reveal the top 10 finalists for the fifth-annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts! For the fifth year of the program, Cadbury specifically put the call out to rescue pet parents across the country to enter their rescued pets for the chance to be crowned the Cadbury Bunny. After receiving thousands of entries from pet parents across the country including dogs and cats to beavers and horses, it is now time for America to pick the 2023 Cadbury Bunny!

Top 10 Finalists for the 5th Annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, ‘Rescue Pets Edition’ (PRNewswire)

Starting today through March 14, fans can help their favorite rescue pet finalist take home the coveted Cadbury Bunny ears and a starring role in the 2023 Cadbury Clucking Bunny Easter commercial by visiting www.cadburytryouts.com to vote. The 2023 Cadbury Bunny will also receive a cash prize of $5,000 for themselves and another $5,000 for the animal shelter of their choice.

Nobunny appreciates the hard work and dedication that goes into the submissions as much as the Cadbury brand. After spending countless hours reviewing the amazing entries, the brand has narrowed down the list to the top 10 and is now turning it over to America to vote. Here is a look at the lineup of this year's rescue pet stars:

Ande : Ande, aka Mr. Anderson, is a 5-year-old chinchilla from Illinois who was named after the Andes Mountains. He was adopted after his previous owners were looking to rehome him. He is full of personality and gives his current owner and those around him little tail wags and smiles, especially when he gets his favorite treats – dried rose petals.

Bodhi: Bodhi, aka Bobo, is a 3-year-old Lionhead bunny from Ohio who steals the hearts of everyone he meets. Bodhi was rescued from a rehabilitation center, after he was not fed for a year, and someone cut off his ear. Bodhi's favorite activities include eating bananas, taking naps, and making new friends.

Bunny: Bunny, frequently known as BunBun, is a 10-year-old chihuahua from Illinois who was rescued from a hoarding situation. She may be little but has quite the personality, especially when she wears her sweaters and hoodies and plays with her human siblings.

Crash : Crash is an 8-year-old cat from Idaho who was rescued after a devastating car accident, where he was severely injured. As he began to heal, his quirky, friendly, and outgoing personality had everyone falling head over heels for him, eventually becoming his shelter's resident cat. Crash enjoys treats and sitting in comfy, cozy places, like under computer chairs, to meet and greet people as they go by.

Cypress : Cypress is a 2-year-old North American beaver rescued by a licensed wildlife rehabber from a destroyed dam in Louisiana . Cypress is sassy and sweet which led to her nickname, Diva Beava. She loves playing around with her sister, taking an afternoon swim in the swim tank, and eating carrots.

Hunter : Hunter is a 3-year-old coonhound from Pennsylvania who was adopted by a loving family on Easter day in 2021. Prior to joining his loving family, he was returned by his previous owners to a shelter a few times. However, that didn't hold him back -- he is a fun, lovable dog that loves to be the center of attention, especially when he's wearing bunny ears.

Ping : Ping Pong is a 1-year-old Pekin duck from South Dakota that was put in a cardboard box and left on the side of a busy street. Ping lives for cuddling with her dog siblings, purring, and laying an egg every morning. She feels her best when wearing bling necklaces.

RedBird : RedBird is a 3-year-old West Virginia -based guinea pig who was one of 36 guinea pigs in a hoarding case. She is blind but that doesn't hold her back from gossiping with her guinea pig neighbors – she loves to chatter through her cage!

Stewie : Stewie, who sometimes goes by Stewie Vuitton, is a 5-year-old Massachusetts -based small horse with a big heart, always bringing his fun presence to everyone he meets. Stewie loves green apples and going on therapy visits with his fellow animal buddies.

Timmy: Timmy is a California -based 2-year-old Rambouillet sheep who was rescued as an orphan lamb with an infection that prevented him from walking. His determination and strength allowed him to persevere after multiple castings, splints, and wheels, helping him to now walk and run. Timmy's favorite snack is animal crackers, and he loves to play with his roommate, Poppy the goat.

"Over the years, we've received tens of thousands of submissions for the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts and year five entries did not disappoint – they were unique and full of heartwarming stories about the rescue pets who fill their homes with joy," said Cam Bogie, Sr. Associate Brand Manager, Cadbury brand team. "Now it's time for America to vote for the pet they want to see as the 2023 Cadbury Bunny!"

In year five of the Tryouts, the Cadbury brand is thrilled to continue their longstanding partnership with the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) with a donation of $20,000. Together, Cadbury and the ASPCA are committed to raising awareness for pets in need and supporting the ASPCA's mission of providing effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals.

"We are proud to partner with Cadbury for the fifth year to bring attention to animals in need of loving homes nationwide," said Matthew Carroll, Senior Manager, Strategic Cause Partnerships, ASPCA. "This year's Bunny Tryouts closely align with our mission of helping vulnerable animals stay safe and healthy as the winner will be one of the many special rescue pets across the country."

America, it's up to you! Voting is now open from March 6 through March 14. This year's lucky winner will be announced on March 21, awarded $5,000 for themselves and another $5,000 to their shelter of choice, and will star in the 2023 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial this spring.

Who do you want to be the 2023 Cadbury Bunny? Vote now at www.cadburytryouts.com!

Contest Rules

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels. The Hershey Company sells Cadbury products under license from Cadbury UK Ltd.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

