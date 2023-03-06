PAAMC HK Wins Two Awards at Bloomberg Businessweek Top Fund Awards 2022

HONG KONG, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK") is delighted to announce that it has received 2 awards at Bloomberg Businessweek (Chinese Edition) Top Fund Awards ("TFA") 2022.

The Ping An of China SIF- RMB Bond Fund (the "Fund") is awarded the Best Performer in the category of Mutual Funds (5 years) – Fixed Income – RMB Bond. The Fund has been honored by the TFA in the Mutual Funds category 4 times in the past 5 years for its industry-leading performance.

Launched in 2011, Ping An of China SIF - RMB Bond Fund aims to provide total returns comprised of interest income and capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in RMB denominated instruments including fixed income instruments, asset backed securities, convertible bonds, commercial papers and short term bills and notes. The Fund is actively managed with a variety of strategies. Its holdings are well diversified in terms of industries and regions, with the majority in the investment grade space.

In addition, the Ping An of China CSI 5-10Y CGB ETF (3080.HK) is awarded the Outstanding Performer in the category of Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") (Nav Tracking Error 1 Year).

Mr. Hoi Tung, Chairman and CEO of China Ping An Insurance Overseas (Holdings) Limited, commented, "We are very honored to receive these two awards. We would like to thank the organizer and all our investors for the acknowledgement of our team's commitment and hard work. We are ready to embrace new challenges and opportunities in this volatile market environment by continuously enhancing our products and services, and working ever more closely with our partners and investors to succeed together."

The TFA is organized by Bloomberg Businessweek (Chinese Edition). Awards are given in three categories – Mutual Funds, ETFs and Mandatory Provident Funds. The Awards apply a Bloomberg data-driven and performance-based methodology evaluating funds subject to asset class categories to identify the best performing funds. All assessments are based on market figures and historical data available on the Bloomberg Terminal.[i]

[i] Source: Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition Top Fund Awards official website: http://www.bbwhkevent.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited