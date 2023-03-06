Marvell to Showcase Cloud-Optimized Electro-Optics and Networking at OFC 2023

SAN DIEGO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced the details of its participation at the 2023 Optical Networking and Communication (OFC) Conference. OFC is the premier event for optical communications and networking professionals.

When:

OFC 2023 is being held March 5-9, 2023.

Where:

Marvell will be in booth #4326, located in the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego.

Demonstrations in Marvell Booth:

Marvell's cloud-optimized electro-optics and networking solutions are driving high-speed connectivity and power efficiency inside the data center, between data centers and in carrier networks. Visit Marvell's booth to see the following demonstrations and product displays:

Marvell Technology at OFC:

Marvell's Spica™ Gen2 800G PAM4 DSPs are featured in a variety of optical modules at the following booths:

Accelink: Booth #4314

Arista: Booth #5401

InnoLight: Booth #4115

Linktel: Booth #2531

Source Photonics: Booth #3029

Marvell will participate in two interoperability demonstrations at OFC with Marvell's 400ZR technology at the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) Booth #5101 and the Marvell Alaska C X9340P 5nm 1.6T PHY with MACsec encryption at the Ethernet Alliance Booth #5417.

Marvell Presentations and Panels:

Workshop: Is It Really Game Over for the Quest to Approach Fiber Capacity Limits?

Date: Sunday, March 5, 1:00 p.m.

Location: Room 7AB

Presenter: Kishore Kota, Associate Vice President Engineering, Coherent DSP

Workshop: Where are the Boundaries Between IM-DD and Coherent?

Date: Sunday, March 5, 1:00 p.m.

Location: Room 8

Presenter: Dr. Radha Nagarajan, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Optical and Copper Connectivity Group

Workshop: Slow and Wide Versus Fast and Narrow: How Do We Make our Datacenters Green?

Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023, 4:00 p.m.

Location: Room 8

Presenter: Arash Farhoodfar, Vice President of Engineering, Optical and Copper Connectivity

Panel: 1.6Tb/s+ Intra-DC Networks

Date: Monday, March 6, 4:30 p.m.

Location: Room 6C

Presenter: Lenin Patra, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, PHY

Show Floor Program: Optics in Future AI Systems: Interconnects, Switching and Processing

Tuesday, March 7, 10:45 a.m.

Location: Theater II

Presenter: Dr. Loi Nguyen, Executive Vice President, Optical and Copper Connectivity Group

Market Watch Panel: PAM vs. Coherent for Data Center Connectivity

Date: Tuesday, March 7, 12:15 p.m.

Location: Theater I

Presenter: Xi Wang, Vice President of Product Marketing, Optical DSP

Market Watch Panel: 800G / 128GBaud Pluggable Coherent - Key Technologies and Applications

Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2:00 p.m.

Location: Theater I

Presenter: Dr. Radha Nagarajan, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Optical and Copper Connectivity Group

Poster: A 200 Gb/s Low Power DSP-Based Optical Receiver and Transmitter With Integrated TIA and Laser Drivers

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 10:30 a.m.

Location: Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Arik Zafrany, Senior Principal Engineer, Optical PHY

Show Floor Program: OpenZR+MSA - New Developments and Next Steps

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 11:45 a.m.

Location: Theater II

Presenter: Samuel Liu, Senior Director, Product Line Management, Coherent DSP

Show Floor Program: Defining 800ZR and 800LR; An OIF Update

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 1:00 p.m.

Location: Theater II

Presenter: Josef Berger, Associate Vice President Marketing, Optical and Copper Connectivity

Invited Talk: System Impact of Laser Phase Noise On 400G and Beyond Coherent Pluggables

Date: Thursday, March 9, 8:00 a.m.

Location: Room 6D

Presenter: Hai Xu, Distinguished Engineer, Coherent DSP

News Highlights:

Marvell Launches Industry's First 1.6 Tbps PAM4 Electro-Optics Platform for Cloud AI/ML and Data Center Networks: Marvell announced its Nova 1.6 Tbps PAM4 electro-optics platform, the industry's first of its kind, now sampling to customers.

Marvell Announces Cloud-Optimized 51.2 Tbps Networking Platform for AI/ML and Data Center Networks: Marvell announced a new platform, which quadruples the bandwidth of widely deployed 12.8 Tbps networking solutions, comprised of the ultra-low latency Marvell Teralynx 10 51.2 Tbps switch chip and the Nova PAM4 1.6 Tbps electro-optics platform.

Introducing the 51.2T Teralynx 10, the Industry's Lowest Latency Programmable Switch: Learn more about how Marvell's Teralynx 10 51.2 Tbps switch chip is addressing the operator bandwidth explosion while meeting stringent power- and cost-per-bit requirements.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates.

