Immutable Games Studio Teams Up with Premier Developer Mineloader on Web3 RPG Guild of Guardians

SYDNEY, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guild of Guardians , the highly anticipated mobile squad-based RPG from Immutable Games Studio , today announces a new partnership with premier game development studio Mineloader . Known for co-developing and working on some of the world's biggest AAA titles, such as The Division 2, The Last of Us Part I, and the Final Fantasy series, Mineloader will serve as a new web2 development partner for the highly anticipated game.

Pulling from 20 years of game development experience working with AAA game studios such as Ubisoft, Square Enix, EA, 2K Games, Sony, and many more, Mineloader's extensive experience in game creation will boost the development process and enhance the overall quality of Guild of Guardians for its upcoming 2023 release.

"We are obsessed with creating a web3 game that is fun to play — which means we are unwavering in our commitment to quality and high standards at Immutable Games. By working with a development partner that provides such an incredible depth of experience and a portfolio of high-quality games, we are confident that we will be able to deliver an amazing mobile gaming experience that Guild of Guardians and the gaming community deserves," said Justin Hulog, Chief Studio Officer at Immutable Games.



"After our first conversation with Mineloader, we immediately knew their team had the same shared vision of the future of gaming and the incredible impact we know web3 will have on the space as a whole. We believe that with Mineloader, we can deliver an incredible gaming experience that will propel the entire web3 industry forward," Hulog added.

As the primary web2 development partner for Guild of Guardians, Mineloader will enhance the game's core gameplay loop and art, as well as new content. Additionally, the studio will assist with various elements of the in-game economy, particularly web2-focused aspects. On its part, Immutable Games Studio will drive the web3-native components and work closely with Mineloader to ensure that the Guild of Guardians economy is fun and sustainable.

"Together with the team at Mineloader, we're starting to evaluate everything, from how we can improve the core gameplay loop to updating our economy model to deliver on a sustainable web3 economy," Hulog continued. "We are excited to bring Guild of Guardians to the market later this year, and our new strategic partnership with Mineloader will help get us there quickly and without compromising on quality."

The partnership with Mineloader is the first step in a multi-year collaboration to accelerate production expectations and deliver Guild of Guardians in Q4 2023.

With over 1 million players pre-registered, Guild of Guardians is one of the most highly anticipated web3 titles of 2023. Hot off the heels of a global esports partnership with eight of the world's largest esports teams, including Fnatic, Team Liquid, and NRG, Guild of Guardians is quickly building momentum before its launch later this year.

Additional partnership details will be discussed in a Town Hall hosted by Chris Clay, VP Game Director on March 8, 2023, at [10:00 AM AEDT] in the Guild of Guardians Discord channel.

About Immutable Games Studio

Immutable Games Studio is the global leader in web3 game development and publishing. Having pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game, Gods Unchained and currently building multiplayer mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Immutable Games Studio is part of The Immutable Group, advancing the next generation of web3 gaming, and is on a mission to make asset ownership and commerce in digital worlds real - through the power of immutable NFTs.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians is a multiplayer fantasy RPG on Immutable X. The game's vision is to become the world's most popular RPG, where players can assemble a set of Guardians and earn rewards in the process. By combining fun gameplay that will be played on mobile with play-to-earn mechanics, Guild of Guardians aims to build an in-game economy that will be compelling for players to participate in.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.guildofguardians.com/

About Mineloader

Mineloader is a globalized independent game developer. Headquartered in Shanghai, and studios in Tianjin and Dalian, the 3 studios handle all aspects of game development, from end to end console, mobile game development, full level and art production for various platforms, including the XBOX One, PS4/5, Switch, PC, iPhone and Android.

Over the past 20 years, Mineloader has participated in the production of quite a few AAA titles with developers such as Capcom, Rock Star, Square Enix and Ubisoft just to name a few.

