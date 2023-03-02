Overhaul and Arvato Supply Chain Solutions Partner to Enhance Supply Chain Visibility and Security for High-Value Cargo

Real-time software solution helps safely transport high-value cargo during peak season and beyond

AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhaul , a software-based, supply-chain visibility, risk, compliance, and insurance solution for the world's leading brands, has announced a partnership with Arvato Supply Chain Solutions , an international provider of supply chain management and e-commerce solutions, to enhance the protection of its customers' cargo. Overhaul's proactive approach and supply chain expertise is helping Arvato ship high-value products without fearing potential losses.

Since the partnership began in spring 2022, Overhaul's added security capabilities have given Arvato customers within high-tech, consumer packaged goods, and healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, the peace of mind to ship their high-value cargo while avoiding any losses. Early in the engagement, Overhaul successfully recovered a full truckload of high-value electronics, proving its value as a partner right from the beginning.

"During a time when the supply chain is seeing a sudden jump in cargo thefts, the power of prevention is crucial. We are proud that our technology has been so effective in doing just that and withstanding this wave of crime," said David Warrick, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Division at Overhaul. "Our continued success with Arvato is a testament to our technology, insight, and deep commitment to providing best-in-class visibility and security solutions to give Arvato's customers a higher level of confidence in shipping high-value or sensitive cargo."

"At Arvato, we are dedicated to delivering some of the highest quality products on the market, and with Overhaul, we can now offer our customers a comprehensive risk management solution that matches the quality of the brands we work with daily," said Frank Schirrmeister, CEO of Arvato Supply Chain Solutions. "This standard is something our customers have quickly come to rely on, and it's thanks to how efficient and proactive the Overhaul team has been in our emerging partnership."

Learn how Overhaul's range of solutions can help improve supply chain visibility and mitigate cargo losses across multiple industries.

About Overhaul

Founded in 2016 and with offices around the world, Overhaul is the only device-agnostic supply chain visibility and risk management software company. As the global leader in in-transit supply chain risk management, Overhaul transforms real-time visibility into risk management, compliance, and insurance solutions for its partners. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Overhaul is a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com, and follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Arvato Supply Chain Solutions

Arvato Supply Chain Solutions is an innovative and leading international service provider in the field of supply chain management and e-commerce. By combining deep industry expertise with the right technologies, Arvato develops innovative supply chain management and e-commerce solutions for its customers. Arvato focuses on Consumer Products, Tech, Healthcare, Automotive and Publisher industries and has adapted its organizational structure to the needs of its global customers and their industries. More than 17,000 employees work together at over 87 locations on one platform and with the latest technologies. This enables Arvato to provide its customers with the best possible support for their growth objectives. For more information, please visit www.arvato-supply-chain.com . Arvato is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA. With 145,000 employees, Bertelsmann operates as a media, services and education company worldwide.

