Neurophet to unveil new technology for analyzing ARIA side effect at ECR 2023

Introducing brain imaging analysis solutions including Neurophet AQUA and Neurophet SCALE PET

Unveiling technology to analyze and monitor ARIA, side effect of anti-amyloid antibody drug for Alzheimer's disease

SEOUL, South Korea, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet, an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disease, announced its participation in the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) 2023, which is held in Vienna, Austria.

At this conference, Neurophet has showcased brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", which has received the European CE mark, brain PET scan analysis software "Neurophet SCALE PET", brain imaging treatment planning software for electrical brain stimulation "Neurophet tES LAB", and cloud-based brain imaging analysis research tool "Neurophet SegPlus".

Neurophet AQUA is a brain MRI analysis software that analyzes brain atrophy and white matter hyperintensities (WMH) observed in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia. Neurophet SCALE PET is an AI-based PET image analysis software that quantifies PET tracer bindings automatically.

Neurophet is carrying out the ATNV Project, a national research project using the flagship products Neurophet AQUA and Neurophet SCALE PET funded by Korea dementia research center. The ATNV project is to find the types and stages of dementia by quantifying Alzheimer's disease biomarkers, amyloid(A)-tau(T)-neurodegeneration(N)-vascular neuropathology(V) with AI image analysis technology.

The ATNV project is expected to play a key role in the development and prescription of new drugs for dementia, as well as diagnosis and prognosis observation of Alzheimer's disease.

Lecanemab, an Alzheimer's disease treatment received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in January, is a new drug that reduces beta-amyloid proteins in the brain, but safety concerns have raised because of its association with serious side effect ARIA (Amyloid-Related Imaging Abnormalities). Monitoring and management of ARIA are essential for prescribing anti-amyloid antibody drugs, and it seems to be possible to analyze ARIA through Neurophet's ATNV project technology.

In the ATNV project, "V" is a technology that quantifies vascular neuropathology in brain images. It is expected to be possible to identify and monitor ARIA through the analysis of ARIA-E (edema) commonly discovered by T2-FLAIR, one of MRI sequences, and ARIA-H (hemorrhages), mainly found by GRE or SWI.

"Brain scans must be performed before and after the prescription to monitor the drug's effects and side effects of Lecanemab," said CEO Jake Junkil Been of Neurophet. "The ATNV is a solution that provides quantitative values of imaging biomarkers related to Alzheimer's disease, and it is expected to help a lot in effectively using Alzheimer's disease treatments."

He added, "The vascular neuropathology quantification technology for analyzing WMH and ARIA-H could also be used to diagnose multiple sclerosis, and the technology is being advanced." "During ECR, we have promoted our flagship products and the ATNV project and conducted business networking with global medical institutions and healthcare companies for cooperation on the business of brain imaging analysis and to support development of new dementia drugs."

The ECR is the largest radiology congress in Europe, involving radiologists and medical device company officials around the world. It starts on the 1st and runs until the 5th in Vienna, Austria.

About Neurophet

Neurophet has specialized in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain diseases based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Jake Junkil Been, CEO, and Donghyeon Kim, CTO, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", brain PET scan analysis (PET tracer deposition) software "Neurophet SCALE PET", brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation "Neurophet tES/TMS LAB", and cloud-based brain imaging analysis research tool "Neurophet SegPlus".

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain diseases. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain's health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.

