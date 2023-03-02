Medical Solutions Ranked as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Midwest by Inc. Magazine

OMAHA, Neb., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the largest healthcare talent ecosystems, has been named one of America's fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest by Inc. Magazine. The organization ranked 68 out of 202 midwestern companies recognized.

In the last year, Medical Solutions has acquired two healthcare staffing companies to expand and diversify its workforce solution offerings. The organization has also seen immense organic growth since 2019, with the demand for traveling clinicians having grown by over 200%, leading to increased client needs and new clients. Medical Solutions has grown in market share to become the third-largest healthcare staffing company in the U.S. and more than doubled its revenue between 2019 and 2022.

"Medical Solutions is strategically, but quickly, expanding to provide our healthcare partners with the innovative solutions they need to improve patient outcomes," said Craig Meier, Chief Executive Officer at Medical Solutions. "As our organization has grown, so has our internal and external workforce. We are proud to provide our traveling clinicians with unique assignment opportunities, while serving as a holistic partner to our clients."

Each year, Inc. collects financial data from companies in seven regions across the United States to determine the economic impact of privately owned businesses. The financial data submitted is analyzed to identify the fastest-growing businesses in each region. The companies are then ranked based on their revenue growth year-over-year. Financial data from 2019 and 2021 were considered.

Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Medical Solutions and its brands have offices located in San Diego, California, Denver, Colorado, Cincinnati, Ohio, Tupelo, Mississippi, Durham, North Carolina, and Jacksonville Beach and Tampa, Florida. Medical Solutions supports remote and hybrid work, and employs an internal workforce located nationwide.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions specializes in placing quality nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and interim clinical leaders in contingent as well as permanent, local, and per diem positions for hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities throughout the U.S. The company's workforce solutions include a managed services program, which offers hospitals and healthcare systems a streamlined approach to contingent workforce processes, helping facilities gain efficiencies, control labor costs, and enhance patient care standards. Medical Solutions is headquartered in Omaha, Neb., with company locations in San Diego, Cincinnati, Denver, Tampa, Jacksonville, Tupelo, and Durham. In 2018, the company acquired PPR Talent Management Group in Jacksonville, Fla., and in 2019, acquired Omaha-based C&A Industries, parent company to workforce solution firms Aureus Medical Group and FocusOne Solutions. In 2022, Medical Solutions acquired Matchwell; its business model of subscription-based, per diem, and local services expanded Medical Solutions' portfolio of service offerings into the per diem and local markets to further bolster the company's total workforce solutions ecosystem model. In 2023, Medical Solutions acquired HOST Healthcare; the award-winning healthcare staffing company adds to Medical Solutions' clinical staffing offerings. Medical Solutions was one of the first travel nursing and allied healthcare staffing companies to be certified by the Joint Commission and has been continuously certified since January 2005. For more information, visit medicalsolutions.com.

