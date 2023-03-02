The College of Health Care Professions Faculty Member Named 2023 Master Teacher

Educator at pioneering allied health career training honored by ABHES and Elsevier for her student-focused and skills-based approach to learning

LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kimberly Hernandez was awarded the national 2023 Master Teaching Award by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES) and Elsevier. Hernandez is a Medical Assistant (MA) faculty member and Extern Coordinator at the College of Health Care Professions (CHCP) San Antonio North campus. Kimberly was honored for her comprehensive approach to helping adult learners master the skills they need to succeed in professional careers, and her innovative teaching and pedagogy.

"This award is a testament to Kimberly's dedication and passion for helping all learners achieve their goals in the LMRT and MA programs," said Eric Bing, chancellor of CHCP. "This is a great example of how our staff and faculty are devoted to helping learners, even those with complicated lives, overcome challenges and barriers to achieve a career."

Hernandez was recognized for the creation of a new program called "Passport" that allows Limited Medical Radiology Technician (LMRT) learners to document their MA skills, including their ability to take vitals and administer injections. The program is designed to be shared with employers and demonstrate learners' mastery of skills they can use in their work. She also plays a critical role in training new instructors and facilitating workshops on campus that allow for demonstration of the MA skills. She recently helped lead CHCP's partnership with Alamo Colleges to have students placed in externships that would further their career.

"Every learner can achieve their objectives with the right support and structure," said Kimberly Hernandez. "I'm honored to receive this recognition, which shows the power in helping students clearly demonstrate and share their skills – removing unnecessary barriers and helping create equitable opportunity."

The 2023 Master Teacher Award recognizes the work of an outstanding allied health faculty member who shows exceptional skill, innovation, and effectiveness in regard to promoting student learning, professionalism, and self-confidence. Hernandez will attend the 19th Annual National Conference on Allied Health Education in Las Vegas on March 1-2, 2023, to present on her inspiring practice and receive the award.

About ABHES

The Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES) conducts both institutional and specialized, programmatic accreditation. ABHES is recognized by the Secretary of Education as a specialized, national accrediting body determined to be a reliable authority as to the quality of training offered by the educational institutions and programs it accredits. Its approved and recognized scope includes degree and non-degree granting private, postsecondary institutions offering educational programs predominantly in allied health; and the programmatic accreditation of public and private medical assistant, medical laboratory technology, and surgical technology programs.

About Elservier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business specializing in science and health. For more than 135 years, Elsevier has led the way in providing institutions, educators, and students with world-class content and innovative teaching and learning technology. Their education solutions deliver detailed data and insightful analytics for improving student and program outcomes. Their mission is to help institutions and professionals advance health care, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Combining content with technology, supported by operational efficiency, they turn information into actionable knowledge.

About CHCP

As a leader in healthcare education and training, CHCP helps students develop the skills they need to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry. Founded by physicians, CHCP is focused on healthcare education and training and its accredited programs have been developing healthcare professionals for 35 years. CHCP faculty have real-world, on-the-job experience and are committed to helping students succeed. Just as importantly, CHCP's on-campus, blended, online and hybrid program offerings give students flexible options to learn on their schedule. CHCP offers continuing education nationwide for medical imaging and emerging healthcare technologies through the Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI). For more information, visit chcp.edu .

