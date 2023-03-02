10X-NBA ALL-STAR JAMES HARDEN'S IMPACT13 FOUNDATION PARTNERS WITH HOUSTON HOUSING AUTHORITY TO REVITALIZE & REOPEN CUNEY HOMES BASKETBALL COURT

HOUSTON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday February 27th, 10x-NBA All-Star, basketball legend, entrepreneur, and philanthropist James Harden's Impact13 Foundation just joined forces with the Houston Housing Authority to reinvigorate, recharge, and revive Cuney Home's Basketball Court. As a beloved hub for recreation and community in the Third Ward, the court design not only boasts fresh coats of paint and state-of-the-art equipment, but also vivid artistry. Overlooking the space, a powerful mural by local artist Henry Agim depicts George Floyd in a "54" jersey—his high school number.

The court was initially unveiled to the public on Monday presented by David Northern (President and C.E.O. of Houston Housing Authority), Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Pilar Donnelly (Impact13), Sakara Ross (SNR Construction), Shareeduh McGee-Tate (George Floyd family), and Henry Agim.

The event included a thoughtful press conference followed by the unveiling of the revitalized Cuney Home's Basketball Court. Festivities continued into the early evening with basketball games, a sneaker giveaway, sno-cones, and light bites.

Regarding the project, Pilar Donnelly stated, "This is the result of nearly a year of planning and preparation to do the community justice. James spent a large portion of his career in Houston, and it will always be a second home to him. To say this was close to our hearts is an understatement. The court is like the heartbeat of this neighborhood, and we're honored to bring it back to life." NOTE: 6 months of planning

David Northern added, "On behalf of Houston Housing Authority, I want to wholeheartedly thank James Harden, Pilar Donnelly, and Impact13 for giving our community its court back."

The court's revamp stands out as the first project in a series of community initiatives from The Third Ward – Cuney Homes Choice Neighborhood Initiative. They found synergy with Impact13 whose mission is to restore dilapidated basketball courts across the world. Simultaneously, it pays homage to the memory of George Floyd.

Shareeduh McGee-Tate commented, "George loved basketball. He was always out on the court and in the neighborhood. There's no better tribute."

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee added, "It's incredible to see what we can do when we come together. Watching Impact13 and Houston housing Authority unite to better the city of Houston is an inspiration to everyone. This court is a symbol of this power."

Stay tuned for more from Impact13.

