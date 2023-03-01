Mucinex® Teams up with Three-Time WNBA MVP Lisa Leslie to Give Consumers the Pick-Me-Up They Need to Comeback from Cold & Flu Symptoms

America's #1 Doctor Trusted Cough & Cold Brand* Takes on Comeback Season with their Ultimate Comeback Pick-Me-Up Campaign

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we continue powering through another rollercoaster cold and flu season, Mucinex – a Reckitt brand and America's #1 doctor trusted cough & cold brand – is reminding consumers of its powerful cold & flu relief and its ability to help get you back in the game with the Ultimate Comeback Pick-Me-Up Campaign.

Inspired by the passion, energy, and encouragement from our favorite coaches and athletes, Mucinex is proud to be teaming up with three-time WNBA MVP and head coach of Team Triplets in the Big3, Lisa Leslie, to help consumers get back on their feet and comeback from their cold and flu symptoms with personalized pick-me-up videos.

"As a professional athlete and coach, I've seen and experienced plenty of comebacks throughout my career – many of which can be attributed to powerful locker room pep talks," said Lisa Leslie. "Teaming up with Mucinex on the brand's Ultimate Comeback Pick-Me-Up Campaign is a such a natural partnership that has allowed me to stretch my coaching pep-talks beyond my teammates on the court to reach people nationwide who are in need of a pick-me-up."

Tipping off on Wednesday, March 1 and running through March 26, consumers can send their friends and family a Mucinex pick-me-up video, personalized through AI, featuring Lisa Leslie by visiting www.comebackpickmeup.com, and submitting the recipient's first name and location. And if they don't know anyone with symptoms, they also have the option of sending a regular good ol' pick-me-up to anyone who needs it.

"Cold and flu symptoms can really get you down both physically and mentally, and whether it's on or off the courts, sometimes you just need a little motivation to get you back in the game," said Mark Pearson, Vice President, Marketing for Health brands at Reckitt. "Mucinex offers relief from a variety of cold, flu and sinus symptoms, but you can't beat a personalized pick-me-up video from one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Lisa Leslie, to help you mount a major comeback."

For more information on the campaign, visit www.comebackpickmeup.com and for more information on Mucinex, visit www.Mucinex.com.

About Reckitt

Reckitt** is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

Reckitt is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million Reckitt products a day are bought by consumers globally.

Reckitt's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide.

For more information visit www.reckitt.com/US

*Among OTC cough and cold medicines

**Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

Media Contact

Amanda Pisano

914-980-0382

apisano@legendpr.com

