Brooks Automation accelerates growth by expanding life science automation portfolio via acquisition of Aim Lab

CHELMSFORD, Mass., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation US, LLC ("Brooks") today announced that it has signed and completed an acquisition of Aim Lab Automation Technologies Pty Ltd. ("Aim Lab").

Brooks' acquisition of Aim Lab is aligned with Brooks' growth strategy to expand solutions within the lab automation segment. Brooks currently is a market leader in life sciences collaborative automation via its PreciseFlex™ product solutions. This acquisition further expands Brooks' presence beyond drug discovery into the clinical diagnostics market. Aim Lab, in conjunction with PreciseFlex™, will offer its customers a broader set of capabilities, an expanded global presence, and the opportunity for enhanced collaboration with its customers.

Aim Lab is a leading product design, engineering and manufacturing company with over 40 years of experience in developing innovative robotic instrumentation and modules for the clinical laboratory automation industry. Aim Lab's products include autosamplers, pre- and post-analytical automation including tube decappers and sealer modules and benchtop modular lab automation.

Dave Jarzynka, President and CEO of Brooks, commented, "Aim Lab provides Brooks with a product offering and technology portfolio that is well positioned to deliver greater value to our customers by leveraging exciting growth opportunities in the clinical lab automation market. Aim Lab's strong reputation as a reliable and collaborative partner to its customers aligns well with Brooks' strategy and we are excited to have them join the Brooks team."

Elise Hogan, the CEO of Aim Lab, has joined Brooks and will continue to lead the Aim Lab team reporting to Rob Sullivan, SVP and GM of Brooks' Emerging Automation Solutions division.

About Brooks

Brooks is a leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing and laboratory automation solutions worldwide. Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems, contamination control solutions and collaborative robots to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and lab automation equipment manufacturers. Brooks is based in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

