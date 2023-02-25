Baleaf Reveals New Sweatleaf and Nuleaf Series of Super Comfy Yoga Clothing for 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baleaf Sports ("Baleaf"), a contemporary activewear brand committed to creating versatile, eco-friendly products, has announced the launch of its new Sweatleaf and Nuleaf series of yoga gear designed specifically with the aim of creating an inclusive and liberating exercise atmosphere that ensures a snug workout experience for yogis of all body shapes, sizes, and skin colors.

The Sweatleaf series, under the banner of "in motion for you", is made using a lightweight fabric that positively enhances all body shapes. The smooth, soft, and cool-to-the-touch material wicks sweat away from the skin and dries quickly, perfect for keeping skin dry during intense yoga sessions or other workouts. Stretchy and super comfortable, they are great for working out or just lounging around.

The Nuleaf series inspires "true beauty within every shape" and features a waxy, butter-like touch that is light and extremely breathable that feels great on the skin thanks to a scientific product design that is ergonomic and figure hugging. The very reasonably priced Nuleaf series compared to competitors come in a wider variety of inclusive sizes (xs-2xl) with more choice for different body lengths that fits in perfectly with the philosophy of tolerance and free movement.

Lee, Lead Designer with Baleaf, said, "The Sweatleaf leggings are specifically designed with every type of workout in mind. Cut from super-stretchy fabric, which is both sweat-wicking and quick-drying, the Nuleaf series is the perfect blend of style and comfort. Its brushed fabric is soft against skin, moves with you and for you while gliding over the natural curves of the body with ease."

Envisioning a world where everyone can experience the joy of everyday motion in their own unique way, Baleaf's new Sweatleaf and Nuleaf series check all the boxes for global yoga lovers who are paying more attention to self-care and physical and mental health in the post-pandemic era. Baleaf strives to help customers shake off a complex world that is mired in hype by providing stylish and comfortable athletic apparel at an affordable price. In the spirit of community building, the Company refreshingly finds satisfaction in cultivating trust with customers and avoiding hype.

Yoga and its associated practices involve exercising both the body and mind, providing a range of physical and mental benefits such as increased flexibility, improved balance and posture, and greater range of motion. By employing controlled breathing and mental focus, yoga can also alleviate stress and promote better sleep, reducing the risk of mood swings, depression, and other disorders. These advantages are a major draw for consumers, making it a significant driver of growth in the global yoga clothing market. According to a report by Allied Market Research, in 2020, the global market for yoga clothing was valued at US$33,680.0 million. According to estimates, this figure is expected to rise to US$70,291.0 million by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% between 2021 and 2030.

About Baleaf

Founded in 2014, Baleaf is a contemporary activewear brand which caters to those who enjoy dabbling in fitness trends but don't want to keep stockpiling gear for each activity they engage in, including yoga, running, cycling, outdoor, swimming. With a mission to empower everyday motion and a vision of a world where every person can experience the joy of everyday motion in their own way, Baleaf's purpose is to build confidence beyond belief.

