Norfolk Southern announces paid sick leave agreement with Mechanical railroaders

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) announced Friday that it has reached an agreement with another one of its labor unions to provide their members the ability to take up to seven paid sick days per year. The new paid sick leave benefit will provide these employees four new days of paid sick leave while also offering them the ability to more flexibly use three additional days of existing paid time off as sick leave. This agreement was reached in collaboration with the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers and is available immediately to approximately 200 Mechanical railroaders.

The announcement follows Wednesday's agreement reached with the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees to extend paid sick days to 3,000 Engineering craft railroaders who work for Norfolk Southern. These announcements come on the heels of last year's agreement reached during national bargaining to provide historic wage increases and premium health care benefits to union employees.

"Norfolk Southern has reached another agreement with our union railroaders to further improve their quality of life," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw. "Our craft employees are at the heart of our operation, and we will continue to collaborate with union leaders to discuss and implement new enhancements for these critical members of our team who keep our company and our country moving."

Norfolk Southern is actively engaging with all of its union leaders to collaboratively identify new ways to enhance quality of life and work predictability for its craft employees. The company looks forward to making additional progress with these leaders in the coming months to advance shared priorities that support its dedicated railroaders.

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

