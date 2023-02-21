LA GOLF LAUNCHES GEN 2 PUTTERS WITH THE LARGEST SWEET SPOT

BEL-AIR AND MALIBU SERIES EACH INCLUDE DESCENDING LOFT FACE TECHNOLOGY

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LA GOLF has introduced the most technologically advanced putter ever made into stores nationwide.

A year after entering the category, LA GOLF doubled down, launching its next generation of carbon putters, the "Bel-Air" and "Malibu" series, each featuring descending loft face technology, the P-Series anti-vibration shaft (typically $400 just for the shaft), and the largest sweet spot on the market at just under 7,000 MOI (previously the largest sweet spot on the market was around 5,000 MOI), all for only $499.

"Every putter on the market has a steel head, flat face, and a tiny sweet spot, and now you have an alternative that addresses all of those flaws," said Reed Dickens, Founder & CEO of LA GOLF.

"This is the most technology ever put in a putter," Bryson DeChambeau, LA GOLF Partner agreed, "and it rolls the ball perfectly."

LA GOLF's blades (Bel-Air/Bel-Air X) and mallets (Malibu/Malibu X) are offered in a matte carbon at $499 or forged carbon at $599.

By using an all-carbon construction, a material 5x less dense than solid steel, this allows for a much larger area of forgiveness for off-center hits, mixed with their patented Descending Loft Face technology which features four descending degrees of loft that solve for consistency with launch angles and yields more predictable rolls.

LA GOLF's Bel-Air and Malibu series are both available now for pre-sale at LAGOLF.CO.

About LA Golf

LA GOLF partners with the world's greatest players to create the most innovative products in golf.

LA GOLF was founded by Reed Dickens, the founding CEO of Marucci Sports, where he led the campaign to disrupt the baseball bat industry and ultimately displace Louisville Slugger as the number one bat in Major League Baseball.

Dickens is now deploying his proven playbook in the golf space: partnering with players, developing unique intellectual property featuring advanced material sciences in each product bearing the LA GOLF name.

For more information on LA GOLF products, visit LAGOLF.CO.

