China Int'l Big Data Industry Expo to be held in May in Guiyang, SW China

BEIJING, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 organized by the Executive Committee for China International Big Data Industry Expo will be held from May 26 to 28 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, according to press conference held in Beijing on Feb. 20.

Photo taken on Feb. 20 shows a press conference on the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 held in Beijing. (Photo courtesy of the Executive Committee for China International Big Data Industry Expo) (PRNewswire)

Themed on "Integrating Digital and Real Economies, Unlocking the Future with Computing Power", this year's expo will have exhibition halls that feature digital industries, digital life, and innovative scenes, and showcase new technologies, new products, new solutions and new applications in the field of big date. The overall exhibition section will cover over 60,000 square meters.

The expo will feature an opening and closing ceremony, high-end dialogues, professional forums, and hold four competitions including big data and network security elite competition and data scenario application innovation competition.

15 leading international and domestic scientific and technological achievements in big data and 10 outstanding scientific and technological achievements in Guizhou will be announced at the expo.

Guo Xiwen, Vice Governor of Guizhou Province, introduced at the press conference that in recent years, Guizhou has accelerated the construction of the first national big data comprehensive pilot zone and digital economy development innovation zone, and the growth rate of digital economy in Guizhou has ranked first in the country for seven consecutive years, providing strong support for the province's economic and social development.

"This year is full of hope. The expo will continue to highlight internationalization, industrialization, project-based, and strive to create distinguished features and highlights," said Ma Ningyu, mayor of Guiyang, at the press conference.

Guizhou Province plans to introduce more than 200 digital economy projects with strong growth and invest 20 billion yuan (about 2.9 billion U.S. dollars) in big data related projects this year.

As China's first national big data comprehensive pilot zone, Guizhou has been promoting the big data industry as a mainstay of its high-quality social and economic development.

Guizhou's GDP is expected to grow by around 6 percent to reach 2.2 trillion yuan in 2023, with the digital economy accounting for around 40 percent.

The expo has been held in Guiyang since 2015 and has become an international platform for showcasing China's achievements in the development of big data and pooling global big data resources.

