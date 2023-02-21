Bernhard Capital-Backed LEMOINE Continues to Build Leading, Fully Integrated Disaster Response Provider with Significant Investment in Macro Companies

Enhances Capabilities for Serving Governments and Critical Industries Across the Country in Preparing for, Responding to Natural Disasters and Emergencies

Strengthens LEMOINE's Position as a Global Leader in Emergency Preparedness, Disaster Recovery and Community Resilience

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LEMOINE, a leading full-service construction management and disaster recovery firm, today announced that it has acquired Macro Companies ("Macro"), one of the largest emergency fuel and water suppliers in the world. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Operating for nearly 100 years, Macro Companies is a family-owned and -operated company based in Broussard that has responded to over 150 disasters across 36 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and Haiti. Macro manages and maintains the industry's largest company-owned fleet of specialized fuel transportation and dispensing vehicles.

Based in Louisiana, The Lemoine Company is one of the most respected full-service construction management firms in the country, with expertise across four service lines: disaster services, building construction, program services and infrastructure. The transaction builds on LEMOINE's previous investments in Workforce Group and DCMC Partners, expands its service offerings and establishes the combined platform as a fully integrated provider, delivering a complete suite of services to both the public and private sectors throughout the entire disaster response lifecycle.

The Lemoine Company is a portfolio company of Bernhard Capital Partners, an infrastructure and services-focused private equity management firm, which invested in LEMOINE in 2019 and partnered with management to drive growth and identify additional, complementary acquisition opportunities through new service lines, geographies and end markets.

"Macro's leading disaster response and recovery offerings, including its best-in-class fuel and water transportation business, perfectly complement LEMOINE's integrated construction platform and establish a truly unique one-stop provider with enhanced offerings and scale," said Chris Dillon, Managing Director at Bernhard Capital. "We look forward to continuing to build on our shared investment thesis to create a one-of-a-kind platform with unique capabilities and unmatched critical construction and community resilience services that have a longstanding impact."

"This service expansion is critical for LEMOINE in providing full-coverage emergency preparedness and disaster recovery services that create stronger, more resilient communities around the world," said Lenny Lemoine, CEO at LEMOINE. "We are grateful to our partners at Bernhard Capital for their continued support and vision as we execute on exciting new growth opportunities that continue to position LEMOINE as a global leader in disaster recovery and response, while delivering exceptional value for the customers and communities we serve."

About LEMOINE

LEMOINE, a Louisiana-based ENR Top-400 Contractor with over 45 years of experience across the Southern United States, has a long-standing, healthy core practice in commercial construction that has become a foundation for setting and executing strategic goals for expansion to adjacent and complementary business lines. Lemoine Disaster Recovery, a subsidiary of LEMOINE, has built a strong foundation supporting governmental entities with disaster recovery, including short-term and long-term recovery programs funded by FEMA and HUD. They have provided exceptional service in repairing and reconstructing thousands of homes across the southeast U.S. and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit www.1lemoine.com

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in four funds across several strategies and has approximately $3.0 billion of gross assets under management. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating, and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit www.BernhardCapital.com.

