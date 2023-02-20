Monte Nido & Affiliates Offers Tools and Support During National Eating Disorders Awareness Week

MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eating disorders are on the rise globally, and Feb. 27 to March 5 marks National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, which aims to raise awareness about eating disorders and support those affected by them. This year, the campaign celebrates "Strength through Experience and Knowledge" by recognizing that "It's Time for Change," centering on lived experiences and eating disorder education. To help educate the public, Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the largest and leading eating disorder platforms in the country, shares tools to help those struggling and offers ways to connect people with life-saving support, as early intervention can be a key factor in recovery.

Eating disorders, such as binge-eating, bulimia nervosa and anorexia nervosa, affect people of all backgrounds and genders. Nearly 29 million Americans will experience an eating disorder in their lifetime, and in recent years, there has been a surge among children and adults due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New research shows eating disorder hospitalizations doubled during the pandemic and calls to the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) helpline spiked nearly 107% during the same time period. In addition, a recent survey in the International Journal of Eating Disorders found 62% of people in the U.S. with anorexia nervosa experienced a worsening of symptoms as the pandemic hit.

"The pandemic led to a dramatic surge of new cases and relapses of eating disorders for people of all ages and genders that has not slowed down, which speaks to the incredible, immediate need for treatment," said Cassie McLean, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "However, recovery is possible no matter what stage a person is in with their eating disorder, and early identification and proper treatment is key."

Eating disorders have the second highest mortality rate of any mental health illness, which is why early intervention is essential. It is important for families and loved ones to be aware of some of the warning signs, including:

Constant or repetitive diet

Evidence of vomiting or laxative use

Hiding, hoarding or stealing food

Excessive exercise patterns

Developing rituals surrounding food and mealtimes like excessive chewing or eating in secret

Obsession with body weight and shape

Withdrawing from family, friends or other social activities

Sudden or rapid weight loss, frequent fluctuations in weight

Depression and anxiety, low self-esteem, moodiness and irritability

In addition, the National Eating Disorders Association provides a helpful online screening tool for anyone aged 13 or older who may be concerned they have an eating disorder.

"We're seeing widespread changes in how eating disorder treatment is delivered with major trends such as more access to remote services and hybrid care, growing social awareness for at-risk populations and an increase in family involvement," added McLean. "At Monte Nido & Affiliates, it is our mission to raise awareness about these life–threatening diseases and to facilitate recovery for everyone with the right skills, tools and support."

