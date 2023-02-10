FDA Roundup: February 10, 2023

SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:





Today, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Cepheid Xpert Mpox test for use in a point-of-care setting. Validation data was gathered through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Independent Test Assessment Program established as a collaboration between the FDA and the NIH. This EUA is the latest example of the FDA's ongoing commitment to advance greater consumer access to tests for infectious diseases. The Xpert Mpox test is a real-time polymerase chain reaction test intended to detect Mpox virus DNA in lesion swab specimens from individuals suspected of Mpox by their health care provider.





On Thursday, the FDA has issued draft guidance to manufacturers of infant formula and laboratories conducting testing on infant formula to help them in the design, conduct, evaluation and reporting of Protein Efficiency Ratio (PER) rat bioassay studies.

Nov. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022 , and are reportedly associated with the breakdown or suspected breakdown of the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) foam used in the Philips Respironics ventilators, BiPAP machines, and CPAP machines included in the recall announced in June 2021 . Since April 2021 , the FDA has received more than 98,000 medical device reports, including 346 reports of death, reportedly associated with the PE-PUR foam breakdown or suspected foam breakdown.



On Thursday, the FDA provided updated information about medical device reports that the FDA received fromto, and are reportedly associated with the breakdown or suspected breakdown of the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) foam used in the Philips Respironics ventilators, BiPAP machines, and CPAP machines included in the recall announced in. Since, the FDA has received more than 98,000 medical device reports, including 346 reports of death, reportedly associated with the PE-PUR foam breakdown or suspected foam breakdown.

January 20 . The FDA published this update to address increased demand for fever-reducing medications among state licensed pharmacies, in addition to hospitals and health systems. The revision addresses the provision of certain compounded ibuprofen products to state licensed pharmacies (including those within hospitals and health systems), and to applicable federal facilities, for dispensing to patients following receipt of a patient-specific prescription. More information is available in the



On Tuesday, the FDA revised the immediately-in-effect guidance on compounding certain ibuprofen products , initially issued. The FDA published this update to address increased demand for fever-reducing medications among state licensed pharmacies, in addition to hospitals and health systems. The revision addresses the provision of certain compounded ibuprofen products to state licensed pharmacies (including those within hospitals and health systems), and to applicable federal facilities, for dispensing to patients following receipt of a patient-specific prescription. More information is available in the CDER Statement

COVID-19 testing updates:





Additional Resources:

Media Contact: FDA Office of Media Affairs, 301-796-4540

Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration