VISIT NEWPORT BEACH SET TO DEBUT ITS FIRST-EVER SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL IN THE ARIZONA MARKET THIS SUNDAY

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. , Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Newport Beach is thrilled to make its NFL debut with its first-ever Super Bowl commercial set to air on Fox10 in Arizona during the live broadcast of the Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The 15-second commercial is the final activation of the destination's multi-faceted six-week Super Bowl campaign that launched at the start of this year. The commercial stages an aspirational football watch party on a yacht in stunning Newport Harbor to showcase one-of-a-kind experiences only available in Newport Beach. The voiceover uses fun football catchphrases tailored to the Super Bowl audience that lets Arizona know Newport Beach is "wide open" for visitation year-round.

With 1 million football fans ascending the greater Phoenix area, Visit Newport Beach launched its campaign ahead of the "frenzy" to offer Grand Canyon State locals an alternative destination to "watch from here." Dominating the headlines in Arizona for months, residents were planning to rent out their homes for thousands of dollars during the Super Bowl and Visit Newport Beach realized they needed a place to go in February. Visit Newport Beach partnered with its hotel and resort partners and created exclusive hotel packages and watch parties for Arizonans that include luxury Newport Beach experiences designed to welcome them during and after the big game.

An omni-channel approach, Visit Newport Beach launched an advertising blitz in market via a "pre-game" commercial spot, billboards, digital and print ads, radio partnerships, paid social, PR, giveaways and even the sole sponsor of the Super Bowl countdown clock on ABC15 Arizona. All tactics directed consumers to the Visit Newport Beach Super Bowl landing page which housed exclusive Arizona offers, itineraries and visitor information.

Running through February, the campaign is exclusively focused on reaching travelers in Arizona, the destination's No. 1 out-of-state visitor market and luring them to "touch down" in Newport Beach.

