Lullaby Earth Celebrates President's Day with 15% Off Sitewide Sale on All Products

The makers of safer baby crib mattresses at a reasonable cost, Lullaby Earth, is offering great discounts using code PRESDAY15 this President's Day.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lullaby Earth, a safer and healthier crib mattress at a price everyone can afford, announced today a 15%-off sale on all products in observance of President's Day. Everyone with the code PRESDAY15 can purchase these patented waterproof, breathable and non-toxic mattresses at even better prices.

Lullaby Earth (PRNewswire)

For a limited period, those interested can acquire the Healthy Support Waterproof Crib Mattress ( $179 ), which, along with a patented waterproofing made without harmful chemicals, delivers a quick and easy-to-wipe-clean solution. The Breathe Safe Breathable Crib Mattress 2-Stage ( $279 ) is a great choice that provides a practical approach to more airflow than traditional crib mattresses without sacrificing hygiene. Finally, the Breathe Safe Breathable Mini Crib Mattress ( $199 ) is approximately 23.5" x 37.5" x 3" and fits standard-size mini cribs. All options include free shipping, free returns, and financing options with ShopPay.

Lullaby Earth crib mattresses are designed to provide patented waterproofing and a patented WaveSupport™ core that meets FDA food contact standards. They are easy to wipe clean, keeping the inside of baby's mattress clean and dry, and their seamless edge design prevents bacteria build-up. They are made without polyurethane foam and pass all government flammability standards without any flame retardant chemicals. Also, they avoid questionable chemicals such as formaldehyde, perfluorinated compounds (PFCs), pesticides, glues/adhesives, and GMOs. All Lullaby Earth products are MADE SAFE® certified non-toxic, GREENGUARD® Gold certified and UL Formaldehyde Free validated.

This safer crib mattress company offers a reasonable alternative at a lower price point, so every baby can sleep on a breathable, non-toxic mattress.

For more information and media inquiries, please contact Lisa Guay at lisa@adinnyc.com or 917.386.7116.

About Lullaby Earth:

Lullaby Earth's mission is to create the safest and healthiest crib mattresses on the planet at prices everyone can afford. Their crib mattresses are designed to maximize safety benefits such as physical, chemical, allergenic, and hygienic safety, as well as enhanced breathability. In 2013, Lullaby Earth pioneered enhanced breathability with the introduction of the Airflow Topper, shortly followed by the Breathe Safe crib mattress in 2014. Building on its safer crib mattress design, Lullaby Earth kept all the safety features babies rely on and added a breathable layer for a cool, dry safer sleep. Plus, it's easy to keep clean with its durable machine-washable design. For more information about Lullaby Earth, visit: https://www.lullabyearth.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lullaby Earth