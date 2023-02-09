Hyundai Palisade Named Family Vehicle of the Year by Midwest Automotive Media Association

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's enhanced 2023 Palisade has been named Family Vehicle of the Year by the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) at the Chicago Auto Show's opening event. The Palisade stood out for its fresh exterior and new available convenience technologies including a 12-inch navigation, WiFi hotspot, Digital Key 2 Touch, new Bluelink® features and driver's ergo motion seat. Many vehicles were evaluated at drive programs by MAMA members throughout the 2022 year.

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade is photographed in Irvine, CA., on Aug. 10, 2022. (PRNewswire)

"The Palisade continues to impress with its family-friendly capabilities and new driver assistant technologies," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "The Palisade's enhanced Forward Collision Avoidance, Highway Drive Assist and Remote Smart Parking Assist reinforce Hyundai's commitment to safety."

"Every year MAMA's 170+ media members review dozens of new vehicles that qualify for our Family Vehicle of the Year Award," said Harvey Briggs, MAMA president emeritus. "In judging based on utility, performance, value, technology, and other criteria important to families, Hyundai Palisade came out on top among a very strong class of contenders."

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America