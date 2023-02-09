FUTURE BECOMES FASTEST-GROWING HOME INTEREST PUBLISHER WITH ACQUISITION OF GARDENING KNOW HOW

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital publishing powerhouse Future Publishing announced today it has strengthened its position within home interest with the acquisition of expert gardening title, Gardening Know How .

Future Publishing Acquires Gardening Know How (PRNewswire)

With Future's portfolio of 250 brands already reaching 90 million Americans every month, the acquisition bolsters Future's move into the home interest arena. The addition of Gardening Know How will see Future become the tenth largest publisher in the Lifestyle - Home category[1].

The US audience reach of the Future Home network - which includes leading Future brands Homes & Gardens, Real Homes, and Living Etc - has grown 460% since December 2019[2]. Future continues to outperform the market and its latest acquisition reaffirms Future's position as the fastest-growing home interest publisher in North America.

Gardening Know How is the perfect complement to the Future Home network as the key destination bringing the gardening community and gardening experts together. Since its launch in 2007, the site has grown to now attract over 180 million gardening enthusiasts every year. As a virtual encyclopedia of gardening information, the site holds over 16,000 articles of authoritative evergreen gardening content. By joining Future, the team will be able to drive greater monetization from this wealth of valuable evergreen content thanks to Future's proprietary technology and SEO expertise.

CEO of Future Zillah Byng-Thorne said, "At Future, we've built a stable of home interest brands that speak to home and gardening enthusiasts across the globe. We are delighted to welcome the Gardening Know How team and the expertise they bring to our business will help us to continue our U.S. growth and unlock significant opportunities for our Future Home network."

Peggy Doyle, CEO, Gardening Know How said, "For over 15 years, Gardening Know How has been on a mission to help audiences garden happier and make gardening easier for novices and experts alike. We are excited to join the Future team and look forward to being able to leverage Future's SEO, audience, and affiliate expertise to reach greater audiences globally."

Since October, Future Publishing has spent $54 million (£45 million) on acquisitions that deepen its expertise in specialist areas and that further fuel its US reach. In October, Future acquired North Carolina-based ActualTech, a leading provider of content marketing solutions for B2B marketers. The acquisition bolstered Future's reach and helps to further monetize Future's highly-valuable B2B audience by leveraging ActualTech's webinar capabilities across the wider Future portfolio.

Zillah Byng-Thorne commented, "Our latest acquisitions demonstrate the strength and diversity of Future. Whilst the media landscape remains uncertain, we look ahead with continued confidence in our plans to deliver on our US-first strategy and to outperform the industry."

About Future

Future is a global multi-platform media company and leading digital publisher, with scalable brands and diversified revenue streams. Every month, it connects over 500 million people worldwide with their passions, through expert content, world-class events, and cutting-edge proprietary technology. Every year, Future attracts millions of consumers to its brands' websites, magazines, events, and social spaces.

Its market-leading portfolio of over 250 brands spans technology, games, entertainment, women's lifestyle, wealth, knowledge, music, photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors. Brands include: Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Gamesradar+, CinemaBlend, Marie Claire, Who What Wear, Homes & Gardens, Kiplinger, The Week, Guitar World, Digital Camera World, Space.com, Smartbrief, and more. Discover more at: www.futureplc.com



[1] Source: Comscore MMX Multi Platform Total Audience, Lifestyle - Home / Architecture, US, December 2022



[2] Source: Comscore MMX Multi Platform Total Audience, % Media Change, Lifestyle - Home / Architecture, US, December 2019 vs December 2022



Future Publishing logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Future Publishing