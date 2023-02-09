Doveras Fertility launches new offering for preconception

Provides new lifestyle change program for individuals and couples hoping to conceive

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doveras Fertility Inc. announced today its first digital product, "The Pre-Pregnancy Clean Up," focused on evidence-based behavioral interventions to enhance male and female fertility potential, reduce time to pregnancy, and improve assisted reproductive outcomes.

There is increasing scientific evidence that what you do during pre-pregnancy can impact your fertility.

Grounded in high-quality research and developed in partnership with world-class experts, the Pre-Pregnancy Clean Up is designed to help close the gap between clinical research and real-world reproductive health outcomes. It is the first digital program that helps individuals and couples translate the latest science to support their unique fertility potential and chosen pathway to parenthood.

The engine behind the program is a proprietary database that synthesizes findings from over 100,000 recent clinical studies on the impacts of various lifestyle factors during the pre-pregnancy period.

The Pre-Pregnancy Clean Up features:

Two program options : the Individual Program and the Couple's Program.

A comprehensive Fertility Health Assessment: a baseline screening of holistic lifestyle patterns that, in combination, contribute to higher risk of fertility challenges.

Personalized lifestyle recommendations: the highest-impact behavioral modifications and supplement suggestions to support an individual's unique fertility potential.

A digital content curriculum: designed to help members implement lifestyle changes across the 3 Pillars of Fertility Health: nutrition, toxin reduction, and wellness.

Resource library: access to the world's only database on lifestyle factors and fertility science.

Designed for people hoping to conceive in the next six months, actively trying today, or going through egg freezing or IVF, the 3-month Pre-Pregnancy Clean Up is available for individuals at $69 and for couples at $99. To learn more, go to doveras.com.

"Fertility has been shrouded in mystery — and framed as only a women's issue — for too long," said Doveras CEO and Founder Nara Lee. "And yet, the science is clear: whether you have eggs or sperm, there are things you can do from a lifestyle perspective before you conceive to meaningfully improve not just your fertility potential, but also your reproductive outcomes."

Dr. Peter Schlegel, Professor of Urology and Reproductive Medicine at Cornell Weill and former President of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine, said "Alongside their medical treatment plan, nearly every patient I see asks what lifestyle modifications they can make to support their fertility and reproductive outcomes. Doveras answers this question with trustworthy, personalized, and clinically-backed guidance." He believes this product is "valuable for patients and providers alike."

Another member of Doveras' advisory board, Dr. Jorge Chavarro, Professor of Nutrition and Epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, added, "Sometimes getting pregnant seems like an act of faith, especially since there are a lot of factors you do not have control over. One thing you do have control over is your lifestyle. Few people realize, but what there is increasing scientific evidence for, is that what you do during pre-pregnancy can impact your fertility and other reproductive outcomes beyond that. It's this critical period that Doveras' work is focused on."

Press contact:

press@doveras.com

About Doveras

Doveras Fertility Inc. is reimagining proactive fertility health and preconception care to help more people build the families they want. Alongside their leading high-touch fertility concierge, Doveras' digital products help parents-to-be enhance reproductive outcomes with behavior changes — backed by over 100,000+ clinical studies on lifestyle factors and fertility. The company's clinical and science advisory board includes leading experts from Harvard Medical School, Stanford Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine and Emory Univeristy's Rollins School of Public Health. To learn more, go to doveras.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Doveras