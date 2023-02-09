CPower Named as a Finalist in the Prestigious 2023 Edison Awards™

EnerWise® Site Optimization Honored for Excellence in the Innovative Solutions and Services Category

BALTIMORE, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPower Energy (" CPower "), the national leader in unlocking the value of customer Distributed Energy Resources (DERs), has been named a finalist in the 2023 Edison Awards. The company is being honored in the Innovative Solutions and Services category for EnerWise® Site Optimization. The Edison Awards™, named after the American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes some of the most innovative products and business leaders in the world, with past winners including Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, General Motors and Genentech. This prestigious accolade honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation.

CPower launched EnerWise Site Optimization, a behind-the-meter energy optimization solution, to help DER owners stack multiple grid services, ensuring increased revenue and on-bill savings while enhancing grid stability. The solution is currently available in the PJM region and will be made available in other energy markets across the U.S soon.

"Energy users are facing rising costs and pressure from net-zero climate policies requiring them to reduce their energy spend while making their operations more sustainable. EnerWise was developed in direct response to enable customers to overcome these critical challenges. We're proud to be recognized for our innovative solution that helps DER owners get the most out of their assets by simplifying the approach to participation in multiple energy market and utility programs," said John Horton, President and CEO, CPower.

All nominations were reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee and the final ballot will be determined by an independent judging panel, comprised of more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, as well as past winners.

Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced at the Edison Awards Gala on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Fort Myers, FL. For more information on the Edison Awards, please visit www.edisonawards.com .

About CPower Energy

CPower Energy is the national leader of grid balancing and reliability solutions, creating a Customer-Powered Grid™ that will enable a flexible, clean and dependable energy future. With 6.3 GW of capacity at more than 17,000 sites across the U.S., we unlock the full value of distributed energy resources to strengthen the grid when and where it's needed most. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment, and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergymanagement.com .

About The Edison Awards

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, General Motors, IBM and Campbell Soup Co. In 2022, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com .

