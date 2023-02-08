VIVID EV announces organization changes and additions!

FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce a series of exciting changes within the VIVID EV organization. Chris Herndon has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, taking over from Brett McNeilly who will now be assuming the role of Chief Marketing Officer. Furthermore, Tom Strickland continues in his position as Chief Operating Officer, with expanded responsibilities and Joe Webster is joining VIVID EV as our Senior Vice President of Design and Innovation.

Chris brings a wealth of experience and expertise as a seasoned business leader with proven success in driving growth and profitability. In his new role as CEO, he will be responsible for driving the company's overall strategy and operations.

Brett is an experienced marketing executive who has demonstrated a high level execution of marketing campaigns that support revenue goals. He will be responsible for developing and executing VIVID EV's marketing strategies across all channels.

Tom is an industry veteran whose extensive background in operations makes him a great fit for our COO position. With increased responsibilities he will continue to support VIVID EV's mission of providing innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers and partners through operational excellence.

Finally, Joe brings more than 15 years of product design experience and expertise in innovation to his role as Senior Vice President of Design & Innovation at VIVID EV. He will be responsible for leading all aspects of design, innovation, product development, user experience research and visual design within the organization.

Overall, these changes better position VIVID EV for future success by combining a strong executive team with deep business acumen and understanding of current trends in technology and innovation. We look forward to seeing what the future holds!

