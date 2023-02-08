BEYONCÉ HIRES POWERHOUSE TO RUN PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT

Justina Omokhua joins the team as Senior Vice President overseeing day to day operations

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkwood Entertainment announced today that Beyoncé has tapped Justina Omokhua, as Senior Vice President of Parkwood Entertainment, running day to day operations.

Justina Omokhua, SVP of Parkwood Entertainment. Photo by Frank Micelotta. (PRNewswire)

Omokhua joined the company a little more than six months ago, diving right into the global monumental release of the Grammy-winning RENAISSANCE album. She leads a successful team at Parkwood including departments in creative, editorial, public relations and technology.

"Justina brings a wealth of marketing knowledge and experience to Parkwood Entertainment," said Beyoncé, Founder and Chairwoman. "I am pleased to officially welcome her to the team and excited to have her expertise as we continue to grow."

Before her move to Parkwood Entertainment, Omokhua held impressive leadership and marketing positions at major companies, including Endeavor as SVP, Brand Marketing, working with WME and IMG, and Apple as Global Head of Content and Lifestyle Strategy, where she was responsible for all marketing efforts to acquire and retain users and build the brand across the Apple Services suite of businesses, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Books, Apple Podcasts, and Apple News.

Before positions in tech and entertainment, Omokhua was part of marketing teams at Pepsi, Nokia, L'Oréal, and Verizon.

"Parkwood is the epitome of excellence and to serve in this role is an opportunity of a lifetime," Said Omokhua. "We will continue to push boundaries and challenge the status quo."

Omokhua is a Toronto native, born to Nigerian parents. She brings a global perspective to her work that matches brand Parkwood effortlessly. She is based in Los Angeles and reports directly to the Chairwoman.

About Parkwood Entertainment

Parkwood Entertainment is a film and production company, record label and management firm founded by entertainer and entrepreneur, Beyoncé in 2010. With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, the company houses departments in music, film, video, live performances and concert production, management, business development, marketing, digital, creative, philanthropy, and publicity. Under its original name, Parkwood Pictures, the company released the film Cadillac Records (2008), in which Beyoncé starred and co-produced. The company has also released the films Obsessed (2009), with Beyoncé as star and executive producer, the winner of the Peabody Award for Entertainment, Lemonade (2017), the Emmy®-nominated Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (2019), which documents Beyoncé's history-making performance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in 2018, and the Emmy®-winning Black Is King (2020). Parkwood Entertainment produced The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour (2013-2014), The Formation World Tour (2016), and the aforementioned "Homecoming" performances at Coachella (2018) and co-produced the ON THE RUN Tour (2014) and ON THE RUN II (2018).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parkwood Entertainment