Orange Comet and AMC Expand the Immortal Universe of Anne Rice NFT Collection With Mayfair Witches

As part of its expanded partnership with AMC, the leading Web3 entertainment company is launching an all-new "Mayfair Witches Pass"

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Comet , Inc., a premium Web3 entertainment and gaming company, today announced the latest extension of its collaboration with AMC's "Immortal Universe of Anne Rice" with the introduction of the Mayfair Witches Pass. With the pass acting as a key for fans' entry into a digital world full of witches, vampires, and all things mystical, this epic limited collection will broaden the Immortal Universe community through a variety of virtual and real-life experiences. The Mayfair Witches Pass is set to mint exclusively on OpenSea March 7, 2023. New episodes of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches air Sundays 9/8c on AMC and AMC+.

The announcement comes on the heels of Orange Comet and AMC's expanded partnership, which introduced the now sold-out Interview with the Vampire Immortal Pass. This latest digital collection will invite Mayfair Witches fans to enter the Immortal Universe and explore the unique realm in a virtual collect-to-earn Metaverse experience. The Mayfair Witches Pass will allow avatars to journey through the shared world of both landmark series, and discover what comes alive when you open your mind to the unexpected.

"The success of The Walking Dead and Interview with the Vampire NFT collections speaks volumes about the quality and innovation in Orange Comet's work, and the passion of the fanbase that is hungry for more," said Clayton Neuman, VP of Games at AMC. "With the success of Mayfair Witches, the second hit series in the franchise, we are thrilled to continue our work with Orange Comet to offer fans a unique opportunity to explore this ever-expanding universe."

"Much like we've done with "Interview With The Vampire," we're incredibly excited to continue our partnership with AMC and bring another one of Anne Rice's iconic properties into a vibrant virtual world. As the leading Web3 entertainment and gaming company, it's another thrilling opportunity to bring current Web3 enthusiasts along with Anne Rice fans from all over the world and engage them in ways they've never imagined", said Dave Broome, CEO of Orange Comet.

Based on Rice's best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Showrunner Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex, On Becoming a God in Central Florida) and Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex, The Pacific, John Adams) are executive producers and writers. The series stars Daddario (The White Lotus), Jack Huston (Fargo, Manhunt), Tongayi Chirisa (Another Life, The Jim Gaffigan Show) and Harry Hamlin (Mad Men, L.A. Law).

The Mayfair Witches Pass will come in three different rarities. While each pass will grant holders specific powers within the metaverse, it will also offer access to exclusive, members-only virtual and real-life benefits. Some of these benefits include access to autographed collectibles and merchandise, "witching hours," where the community can connect virtually with each other and special guests, trips to special events, phygital items, and more to be announced.

To join the allow list and stay apprised of the latest information, fans can visit Orange Comet's AMC NFT collection http://mayfairwitchesnfts.com/ . To stay informed on the latest news surrounding this one-of-a-kind collection, follow @OrangeCometNft on social media.

ABOUT ORANGE COMET

Orange Comet is an industry leading Web3 entertainment and gaming company, creating premium content along with technology that visually blurs the lines between the real and virtual world. We are building communities and developing ecosystems in Web3 gaming, NFT digital collectibles and Web3 experiences for global audiences and fan bases attached to some of the biggest IP ever created in the world of entertainment, music, arts and culture. Our mission is to lead the charge in Web3 entertainment by engaging fans in ways they've never imagined, driven by superb content creation. Co-founded by Hollywood veteran TV and Film producer, Dave Broome, NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, and Grammy award-winning music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Orange Comet is powered by a passionate group of people that believe the future of entertainment and media is on the verge of major disruptive change through a variety of blockchain experiences. For more information, visit us at OrangeComet.com, as well as on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

ABOUT AMC

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed original programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series with Mad Men in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before Breaking Bad won it in 2013 and 2014, and the network's series The Walking Dead is the highest-rated series in cable television history. AMC's current original series include Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Fear the Walking Dead, Dark Winds and the forthcoming series The Walking Dead: Dead City, Lucky Hank, and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, among others. AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand, mobile, and on AMC+, the company's premium streaming bundle featuring content from across AMC and sister networks BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV as well as streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited.

ABOUT OPENSEA

OpenSea is the world's first and largest digital marketplace for crypto collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). A core part of OpenSea's vision is that open protocols like Ethereum and interoperable standards like ERC-721 and ERC-1155 will enable vibrant new economies. They're building tools that allow consumers to trade their items freely, creators to launch new digital works, and developers to build rich, integrated marketplaces for their digital items.

