Listerhill Credit Union Boosts Mortgage Sales with Digital-First Service Powered by Glia

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Listerhill Credit Union has streamlined online member support with Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), offering seamless on-screen experiences that are driving high member satisfaction rates. The digital-first solution has enabled the Alabama-based credit union to get proactive with sales, fueling significant new growth for its mortgage business.

Glia's online collaboration tools, such as CoBrowsing , enable Listerhill to guide members and teach them self-service options that can save members time. Efficiencies from Glia's digital-first interaction platform have resulted in a 67% phone call deflection rate while achieving a 4.75/5 member satisfaction score.

"At Listerhill, we pride ourselves on our high-touch service and strong member relationships, supporting more than 92,000 members across five states," said Dustin Holland, Digital Strategist with Listerhill. "Leaning into our core values to exceed expectations and proactively seek improvement, Glia has enabled us to provide online service that mirrors our personalized, in-branch experience, allowing members to feel connected as a part of the Listerhill community regardless of communication channels."

Listerhill Lands More Mortgages

In addition to enhancing member support, Listerhill has leveraged its digital-first service to generate new business. The credit union has experienced steady demand for mortgage lending fueled by strong regional growth. With the ability to guide members online to complete mortgage applications, Listerhill has taken a hands-on approach to helping those members seeking a mortgage. Glia helps Listerhill's team understand when to proactively engage and offer mortgage guidance by showing where a member is along their journey and where they may be struggling. This direct approach has led to a conversion rate that is four times the industry average, adding an additional $2 million in mortgage sales in the first year. This same principle can streamline other processes, such as loans or credit card applications, where a proactive service experience can increase the conversion rate.

"By seeing who is actively reviewing mortgage information on our site, I'm able to connect and offer assistance that can help move a member closer to applying for a mortgage with Listerhill, without bothering members who are looking for other services," said Angela Underwood, Mortgage Originator Specialist with Listerhill. "It's a high-touch sales process that aligns to Listerhills' focus on great member experiences."

To learn more about Listerhill Credit Union and its digital-first strategy, read the Listerhill Case Study .

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 400 credit unions, banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a third year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and ws recently valued at over $1B by top tier investors. To learn more visit glia.com.

About Listerhill Credit Union

Listerhill Credit Union is a nonprofit, member-owned financial institution. Founded by Reynolds Metals employees 71 years ago, Listerhill has grown to include 92,000 members, $1.2 billion in assets and 17 branches, making it the 7th largest credit union based in Alabama. For more information, please visit www.listerhill.com or chat with us online.

