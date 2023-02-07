Joshua Lurie has joined Relativity6 as Chief Operating Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial Entrepreneur and Investor Joshua Lurie has agreed to join Relativity6 as Chief Operating Officer to help grow and scale operations.

(PRNewsfoto/Relativity6) (PRNewswire)

Josh is an entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience starting, growing, advising and selling technology companies in the data and technology markets. Josh has had a successful track record and most recently has taken a position at Relativity6 as the COO. He is responsible for overseeing all areas of operations of the company including sales, service, product, HR, and finance.

"Josh is an expert at scaling data companies and will be instrumental to Relativity6 achieving its ambitious growth plans over the next 24 months," says Alan Ringvald, CEO, Relativity6. "He has the know-how and drive to take us to the next level."

Prior to joining Relativity6 Josh founded JL Advisory in 2018, a strategic advisory firm, after seeing a need for a firm focused on the mid market in the human capital, software, technology enabled services, and data verticals.

Josh served as acting CFO of Payfactors, LLC, a leading compensation software and analytics company from 2013 until 2021. Josh was responsible for advising the founding management team in the company's formation and assisted in structuring the initial investment round. He has served as the CEO's key advisor in all phases of the company's growth since its inception in 2013 until its exit in 2021.

Prior to Payfactors, in 2011 Josh was the head of sales and marketing and then the COO of ARMtech, an investment vehicle, whose main asset was Equilink, a compensation expense accounting software.

In his spare time he sits on the Board of the American Youth Soccer Organization in Chappaqua, NY. Josh has started and runs several recreational programs for children with special needs. Finally, he was the co-founder of an annual fundraiser for the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, raising awareness and funds for epilepsy research.

About Relativity6

Relativity6's AI platform retrieves up-to-the-second information about a business in order to automatically detect its 6-digit NAICS code and verify its existence. Relativity6 is the fastest and most accurate NAICS detector on the market, improving commercial underwriting workflow and overall business classification and segmentation. Relativity6 is backed by Fin VC, State Auto Labs Fund, and Vectr Ventures. For more information visit: www.relativity6.com

Media Contact:

Jonathan Ringvald

jon@relativity6.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Relativity6