Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Launches Lucyd Lyte 2.0 Audio Eyewear Line

MIAMI, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer and retailer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica® and Eddie Bauer® brands, announces a major upgrade to its flagship Lucyd Lyte audio eyewear platform. The new Lucyd Lyte 2.0 line brings several advances to the company's core product and is available now, in any optical prescription, at Lucyd.co. The Company intends to introduce the product to optical and specialty retailers worldwide. The Lyte 2.0 marks the culmination of years of R&D to realize the company's mission to make smart eyewear more accessible, useful and stylish for the optical and sunglass markets. New features include:

A four-speaker array provides immersive open-ear audio, that matches the sound quality of traditional earbuds without obstructing your hearing. The new speaker system provides an enhanced mid-range and bass response compared to the previous Lucyd Lyte.

Audio input is improved with the introduction of dual noise-cancelling microphones. The Lyte 2.0 is ideal for recording audio content such as podcasts and voice messages, and improves the fidelity of phone calls and input for voice assistants like Siri® compared to most built-in smartphone microphones.

The battery life of the glasses has been improved to 12 hours of music playback and call time per charge, a 50% uplift over the previous model.

The collection boasts 15 trending eyewear styles crafted by an experienced eyewear design team. 10 styles are available now, with the remaining five in pre-order until their expected availability in March 2023 .

The collection includes optical frames designed specifically for women and petite heads, as part of the company's initiative to develop smart eyewear for all head shapes and sizes.

The power and pairing indicator LEDs have been moved to a more discreet location in the inner temple.

Touch controls now give an audible signal whenever the user adjusts volume or uses the other button functions, such as activating the voice assistant.

Two new custom hinge types to enable a stronger, more aesthetically pleasing connection from the frontplate to the smart temple.

Strength of the magnetic charging connection is improved, and the new collection is backwards compatible with the Lucyd Dock charger introduced with the original Lyte.

The glasses use Bluetooth 5.2, providing improved connection stability over the previous 5.1 model.

The glasses are offered with a new selection of over 20 custom lenses on Lucyd.co, now including gradient sunglasses and the latest cutting-edge Transitions® XTRActive Polarized and Signature Colors lenses.

All of these features are added while maintaining price parity with traditional eyeglasses.

"Simply put, there is no smart eyewear on the market that is as bold, beautiful and functional as the Lucyd Lyte 2.0," says Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear. "We are in a very unique place in history where time-tested devices like the wristwatch and eyeglasses are being reimagined as onramps into our digital lives. I am grateful and amazed that my team was able to develop smart eyewear that truly delivers on the promise of wearables to make many forms of data and mobile computing easier to access, and more natural and seamless. Unlike many companies that produce smart eyewear alongside dozens or hundreds of other products, we are singularly focused on this emerging category to make it useful and exciting for the average person. I encourage everyone to upgrade their eyewear® with the Lyte 2.0, to see and hear the difference that years of thoughtful and rigorous development on a single core concept can make."

Watch a video of the new glasses here.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Launches Lucyd Lyte 2.0 Audio Eyewear Line (PRNewswire)

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of cutting-edge smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica® & Eddie Bauer® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the anticipated timing of completion of the offering and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected launch date for the new Nautica smart eyewear connection. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form S-1, as amended from time to time, under the caption "Risk Factors."

