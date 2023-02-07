HRO Today Names Three TrueBlue Leaders as 2022 HR Superstars

TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue is pleased to announce that three of its leaders have been named to the HRO Today 2022 HR Superstars list, which recognizes individuals who are driving the industry forward with innovation.

The TrueBlue executives featured this year include:

Steve Cooper

CEO, TrueBlue

Steve Cooper was appointed CEO of TrueBlue in June 2022. Cooper has served as a Director of TrueBlue since May 2006 and as Board Chair from January 2019 to July 2022. Previously, Cooper served as TrueBlue's CEO from 2006 to 2018, as President between 2005 and 2015, and as Executive Vice President and CFO between 2001 and 2005. Over his more than two-decade and successful tenure with the business, Cooper has led the company through tremendous growth and has proven his effective leadership and coaching skills, and financial and accounting expertise. Cooper has a unique ability to develop consensus and his belief in the power of TrueBlue's mission to connect people and work has grown deeper every year.

Taryn Owen

President and COO, TrueBlue

Taryn Owen was appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of TrueBlue in September 2022. In her role, Owen leads all TrueBlue operating segments—PeopleReady, PeopleScout, and PeopleManagement—as well as the company's technology, marketing and communications, and human resources functions. Owen is responsible for furthering the company's well-established strategies for long-term growth and extending its track record of exceptional execution and engagement. She has an unwavering commitment to serving TrueBlue's clients and mission, and is passionate about building a vibrant and inclusive workplace. Owen joined TrueBlue in 2010 and has served as President of TrueBlue operating segments PeopleReady and PeopleScout. Over her tenure, Owen has led the company through periods of significant growth, was instrumental in its pandemic response, and spearheaded its digital transformation strategies.

Carl Schweihs

President and COO, PeopleManagement

In his role with TrueBlue's PeopleManagement division, Carl Schweihs provides strategic direction for three distinct staffing segments—Centerline Drivers, SIMOS Solutions and Staff Management | SMX. Last year, Schweihs led efforts to introduce new technology to make workers' lives easier by managing their work from a new mobile app that serves as an extension of the existing innovative Stafftrack workforce management tool. Known for his collaborative leadership style, Schweihs previously served as TrueBlue's Senior Vice President of Strategic Accounts—delivering the full spectrum of TrueBlue's solutions to produce higher ROI for the world's largest brands. In the changing world of work, Schweihs embraces and champions TrueBlue's vision and takes pride in the power of TrueBlue's mission to change lives and build stronger businesses by connecting people with meaningful work.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2022, TrueBlue served 84,000 clients and connected approximately 611,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

