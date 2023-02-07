GEORGIA-PACIFIC RECYCLING AND WASTE CONNECTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO IMPROVE CAPTURE AND REUSE OF RECYCLABLES

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-Pacific Recycling and affiliates of Waste Connections, Inc. announced a multi-year extension of their Recyclable Material Master Purchase Agreement, supporting continued advancement of the circularity of recyclable commodities through collection and reuse.

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. (PRNewswire)

Georgia-Pacific Recycling is the exclusive marketer of recyclable commodities processed by Waste Connections affiliates. The extended agreement between two industry-leading participants provides a steady supply of quality recyclable materials that are used to make new products and packaging, reducing the need for virgin materials.

"Extending this partnership is a testament to our success to date," said Ray Oge, VP – sales and trading for Georgia-Pacific Recycling. "We are excited about the opportunity to continue to grow the collection and reuse of recyclables in ways that create value for Waste Connections and its customers as well as Georgia-Pacific Recycling customers for many years to come."

"We are pleased to extend our partnership with Georgia-Pacific," said Dan Kurtz, executive director – recycling at Waste Connections. "Partnering with Georgia-Pacific supports our efforts to achieve our aspirational ESG target of expanding resource recovery by 50%."

Waste Connections operates collection and sorting networks across the U.S. and Canada that recover recyclable materials. Georgia-Pacific Recycling uses its national network to match this supply with market-based demand from manufacturers who use recyclables to make new products, including Georgia-Pacific paper mills. This partnership provides a more reliable structure to facilitate reuse of recyclables – from the curb to manufacturing to new products.

About Georgia-Pacific Recycling

Based in Jericho, New York, Georgia-Pacific Recycling is a global marketer of recyclable materials. With nearly 50 years of experience in the industry, the team helps customers reduce their waste stream and maximize recyclables. The team of skilled traders works with an extensive domestic and international network and excels at matching and servicing buyers and sellers. This approach simplifies the process for customers and helps ensure recovered commodities – plastics and metals as well as paper – have a platform to get anywhere that material is needed and create value for all parties. Georgia-Pacific Recycling also is an exclusive supplier of wastepaper to Georgia-Pacific tissue and containerboard mills.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. Waste Connections serves more than eight million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.

Waste Connections views its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") efforts as integral to its business, with initiatives consistent with its objective of long-term value creation. The company's long-term, aspirational ESG targets include the expansion of resource recovery through recyclable commodities. For more information, visit wasteconnections.com/sustainability.

