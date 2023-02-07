General Purpose Robots to Support Safe Work at Height

Apptronik and Terex Corporation announce agreement to co-develop robots for commercial use

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptronik , a global leader in general-purpose robots (GPRs), today announced an equity investment from Terex Corporation and an agreement with Terex to co-develop first-of-a-kind robots to work alongside workers to support safety, productivity, and efficiency of industries that power the economy and are essential to building infrastructure.

Robots have long held the promise of solving labor shortages and productivity issues, but until recently have been limited to performing repetitive tasks within structured environments such as warehouses or factories. While robots have proven useful at completing dull and repetitive tasks in controlled environments, they have not been leveraged for more complex tasks in unstructured environments.

This equity investment and co-development agreement will enable robotics to move out of warehouses and factories to do more complex tasks that are found outdoors in the unstructured world. Industries outside of manufacturing and logistics will be able to use versatile robots that enable operator safety and productivity, allowing operators and business owners to prioritize innovation and deliver quality to their customers.

"We are at an inflection point in the robotics industry where we'll see general-purpose robots being leveraged by new industries in new environments doing tasks that were just not possible before," said Jeff Cardenas, chief executive officer and co-founder of Apptronik. "We are excited to work with Terex and blaze the trail for the robotics revolution that will inevitably transform the way we live and work."

"Robotic solutions like those that Apptronik and Terex will develop together will help the industries we serve to address the challenges they're facing in a practical, cost-effective, and, most importantly, safe manner," said Terex chairman and chief executive officer John L. Garrison, Jr. "This collaboration will enable Terex and Apptronik to bring these emerging technologies to the market faster than either company could do alone."

The agreement kicks off a milestone year for Apptronik, and therefore the robotics industry at large. Following a busy 2022 when the brand raised nearly $15 million in its seed round and announced a partnership with NASA, Apptronik is now expected to both launch the world's most advanced humanoid robot and make it available for commercial order later this year. In addition to its work with Terex Corporation and NASA, Apptronik's team has built robotic systems for leading U.S. automotive OEMs, major transportation and logistics companies, and government agencies.

About Apptronik

Apptronik is a robotics company that has built a platform to deliver a variety of general-purpose robots. The company was founded in 2016 out of the Human Centered Robotics Lab at the University of Texas at Austin, with a mission to leverage innovative technology for the betterment of society. Apptronik is introducing the next generation of robots that will change the way people live and work, while tackling some of our world's largest challenges. To learn more about Apptronik, please visit https://apptronik.com.

About Terex

Terex is a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. We design, build and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management applications. Certain Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their environmental impact including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia and sold worldwide. We engage with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

