All Star Healthcare Solutions Receives ClearlyRated's 2023 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for Service Excellence

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing firm specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire opportunities for physicians and advanced practice providers, has won ClearlyRated's 2023 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Satisfaction Awards. Fewer than 2 percent of staffing agencies in the United States and Canada earn this prestigious designation.

"It's a privilege to have our signature 'Red Carpet' Service recognized with these honors. They are a reflection of the absolute dedication our people give with every interaction. We are committed to building authentic and caring relationships with our providers and clients," said Ken Bernstein, All Star's President.

All Star earned a Client Net Promoter® Score of 83.7 percent, rating substantially higher than the industry average of 31 percent in 2022. More than 80 percent of job candidates gave the company satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10, which far surpassed the industry average of 45 percent.

"From our consultants to business partners, and our Online Services team, All Star is driven to deliver superior support so our clients and providers can focus on providing quality, compassionate patient care," said Keith Shattuck, All Star's CEO.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Awards are presented in partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com. Winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by clients and candidates. On average, clients and candidates partnering with winning agencies are nearly twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided than those working with non-winning agencies.

"These firms have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering amazing experiences, despite another year of upheaval and macroeconomic uncertainty. Hats off to these service leaders — it's truly an honor to recognize and celebrate their achievements," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

