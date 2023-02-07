As 2023 Kicks Off, Neptune Software Users Agree: Neptune DXP "Is Our SAP Low Code Development Platform of Choice"

Outstanding user reviews in G2 and Capterra show Neptune Software is easy to use and a leader in Low-Code Development Platforms, Digital Experience Platforms and Rapid App Development Platforms, placing the company in a strong position kicking off 2023.

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Software, the leading no-code/low-code app development platform for SAP processes, is entering 2023 in a strong position thanks to outstanding user reviews in G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, and Capterra, the world's leading software reviews and selection platform. Neptune DXP achieved three "Leader" positions and 23 "High Performer" status across G2 categories, a recognition based on the responses of real users for each of the G2 Winter 2023 Grid® and Index Reports related questions featured in the G2 review form.

Neptune Software, the leading no-code/low-code app development platform for SAP processes, is entering 2023 in a strong position thanks to outstanding user reviews in G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, and Capterra, the world’s leading software reviews and selection platform. (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to once again achieve such high overall ratings in multiple categories from our customers as we kick off 2023," said Andreas Grydeland Sulejewski, CEO at Neptune Software. "We have the best customers in the world, and we appreciate their continued recognition of our mobile development platforms being 'easiest to use' and our company being 'easiest doing business with.' We've worked hard to make SAP digitization easier, simpler, and enjoyable, and it's clear our efforts are paying off."

Recent user reviews on Capterra and G2 highlighted how simple, easy to use, and efficient Neptune DXP is, and how quickly users are able to create and launch apps that are closely integrated with SAP. Users declared that not only is Neptune DXP "amazing technology" that's useful for business application development and "much better" to competitors products, but the product is "our low code development platform of choice." In fact, 97% of G2 user reviews rated Neptune DXP with 4 or 5 stars . More than nine in 10 G2 user reviews said they would be highly likely to recommend Neptune DXP and 100 percent said the platform is headed in the right direction.

"We've always believed that solutions must be easy not just for the developer, but also for the business user," said Helder Gonçalves, Neptune DXP's Chief Product Officer. "That's why we're building tools that make it easy for non-experts to create robust business applications that their customers can use just as easily. Our customers agree that we've delivered on that promise, and we're honored to lead in no-code/low-code app development."

Neptune DXP achieved Leader and High Performer on the G2 Winter 2023 Report by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the categories for Low-Code Development Platforms, Digital Experience Platforms, Rapid App Development Platforms, Mobile Development Platforms. For inclusion in the report a product must have received 10 or more reviews.

Learn more about what real users have to say about Neptune Software on G2's review page and Capterra's review page or request a demo now. To learn more about Neptune Software, visit www.neptune-software.com .

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software is a rapid application development platform vendor with more than 730 customers and over 4 million licensed end users globally that empowers IT departments to deliver tangible business outcomes. Neptune Software offers with its Neptune DXP, a leading low-code, SAP-centric, enterprise app development platform to digitize and optimize business processes and user interfaces – at scale and with ease.

Neptune DXP provides a fast and cost-effective way to industrialize the development of custom applications - saving companies time and money on development, integration, and operations.

Follow Neptune Software on LinkedIn and Twitter and start testing the platform for free and building apps with two unlimited developer licenses at https://www.neptune-software.com/free-trial .

Neptune Software is a leading provider of low-code, rapid application development software that standardizes app development and integrates with any cloud, any backend and any architecture, giving enterprises the freedom and flexibility to deliver an award-winning and unified digital user experience anywhere for their users across mobile, desktop and offline. (PRNewsfoto/Neptune Software) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neptune Software