Scholarus Learning announces appointment of Byron Adams to lead Tripod business unit

LIVONIA, Mich., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholarus Learning, a portfolio of companies providing educational products and services throughout the K-12 and Higher Education markets, announces the appointment of Byron Adams as the Vice President of the Tripod business unit.

Tripod has been a leader in K-12 classroom and community assessments for more than 20 years. It began as a bridge from research to practice to raise achievement levels and narrow gaps and has grown to become a highly credible set of products and services for educators to design and implement research-based survey assessment products. Tripod has been part of the Scholarus Learning portfolio since 2021.

"We work with educators worldwide to deliver surveys and analytics from student, teacher and family perspectives, and we see where these insights facilitate better decision-making and positive outcomes," said Chad Bonney, Scholarus Learning CEO. "Having someone of Byron's experience and credibility joining us will drive growth and allow us to have more impact. We are thrilled to welcome him to the growing Scholarus Learning team."

Prior to joining Scholarus, Byron led the K-12 Education Industry team at Qualtrics where he oversaw the development of student and teacher-focused experience management solutions and managed strategic engagements with school districts. Byron holds a BA from Pomona College and an MPA from Syracuse University.

ABOUT TRIPOD EDUCATION

Tripod is the nation's leading provider of classroom-level student survey assessments for K-12 education. Tripod's research and analytics deliver valuable insights about teaching practices, student engagement, and school climate. Tripod uses a database of millions of survey responses to calibrate results against broadly anchored norms, and the Tripod reporting platform presents engaging feedback for educators to promote school improvement and professional learning. Please visit https://tripoded.com/ to learn more.

ABOUT SCHOLARUS LEARNING

Scholarus Learning is a portfolio of companies serving the K-12 and higher education markets. Scholarus offers educators an industry-leading range of products and services in key areas of instructional systems design and school improvement consulting, surveys and diagnostics, content customization, and publishing and distribution. The Scholarus Learning portfolio includes XanEdu Publishing, Education Elements, Tripod and PLC Associates. Together, Scholarus companies serve more than 1,700 schools in over 350 districts along with thousands of colleges and universities in all 50 states. Our products and services impact more than 4 million students each year. For more information, please visit www.scholarus.com.

Contact:

Joyce Mueller

Vice President of Marketing

jmueller@xanedu.com

