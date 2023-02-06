Golden at 50…No Longer a Boy, But Still Very Much Golden, Oscar De La Hoya Shows That 50 Is Nothing but a Number in Sizzling New Photos

Golden at 50…No Longer a Boy, But Still Very Much Golden, Oscar De La Hoya Shows That 50 Is Nothing but a Number in Sizzling New Photos

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oscar De La Hoya turned 50 over the weekend. More than three decades after capturing a gold medal and the affection of an entire country at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, "The Golden Boy" still shines on his 50th birthday in this new series of photographs from Allen Roi Henson.

Oscar recreates famed Sports Illustrated cover of Muhammad Ali. Clothing: Tom Ford / Christian Louboutin. Photo by: Allen Roi Henson (PRNewswire)

Though he looks like he can re-enter the ring even at 50, Oscar's legendary drive is now put into other ventures. He is the CEO and Chairman of boxing's top promotional company, the eponymous "Golden Boy Promotions," which represents the new shining stars of boxing including Gen-Z Superstar Ryan Garcia. He is also building his new dream home on the outskirts of Las Vegas where he once drew tens of thousands of screaming fans and has numerous investments in the sports, media, liquor and many other industries. Click HERE to download photos.

Media Contact:

Stefan Friedman — sfriedman@actumllc.com

Oscar poses with Ring Magazine championship belt around his waist and gold medal around his neck. Photo by: Allen Roi Henson (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Golden Boy Promotions