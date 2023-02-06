BACCARAT HOTEL DUBAI SET TO OPEN IN 2026

MIAMI, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SH Hotels & Resorts, the hotel brand management company founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, today announced plans to set a new standard of glamor and luxury in Dubai, the hospitality hub of the Middle East, with the opening of Baccarat Hotel & Residences Dubai in 2026. The hotel is part of a new ultra-luxury mixed-use development in Downtown Dubai, facing the famed Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.

The property's twin tapering towers, designed by world-renowned architectural firm Studio Libeskind, will combine a best-in-class luxury hotel with full-service branded residences. The structures' glimmering glass facades--reflective of desert sand, sea, and sun--evoke the exquisite luminosity of the House of Baccarat, a name associated for over two centuries with timeless objets d'art collected by kings, queens, maharajas, film and rock stars.

"We are thrilled to be partners in the development of this extraordinary hotel and residences in one of the top travel destinations in the world," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman of SH Hotels & Resorts. "The Baccarat brand celebrates the quality of light and where is the sun more spectacular than in the Middle East. Our artisans will work to create a spectacular property to take its place among the most revered in the world. We are excited for this project's gleaming future."

The project will be managed by SH Hotels & Resorts affiliated and newly established regional team in London, under the leadership of Robert Koren, who was recently appointed to SVP and Area Managing Director for Europe, the Middle East & Africa. This latest development exemplifies SH Hotels & Resorts sustained commitment to driving the firm's growth in the region.

"Our debut in Dubai marks an exciting new stage in the evolution of the Baccarat brand," said SH Hotels & Resorts Chief Executive Officer Raul Leal. "We are creating a new identity in an already remarkable region, and we are sure the hotel will become the singular, unforgettable, luxurious experience in Dubai."

"Investing in the extraordinary is core to our mission and undoubtedly, Baccarat Hotel fits within this vision", said Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Portfolio Management Officer, Shamal Holding. "With one of the richest brand equities and legacies in the luxury hospitality sector, we are ecstatic to be able to bring this brand to Dubai, a market that is no stranger to magnificent hospitality and experiences. We are certain that this mixed-use development will be a highly sought-after destination for both residents and visitors alike, contributing to the country's vision to make Dubai one of the world's best places to live, work and stay".

From its central location in the heart of Downtown Dubai, guests will enjoy convenient access to new and old Dubai, including iconic skyscrapers and the colorful cultural attractions of a venerable port city. From the panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Frame, to Al Fahidi Fort and the Dubai Creek, bustling as ever with vintage wooden boats and riverside ferries, Dubai offers a unique variety of experiences that never fail to impress.

The hotel features 144 guestrooms, a third of them suites, along with 49 Baccarat-branded private residences, designed by the London-based design studio 1508, a firm known worldwide for its subtle, expressive reinterpretations of local vernacular design languages. Food and beverage offerings include a formal dining room with indoor and outdoor seating, private dining rooms, a casual poolside bar, and a Grand Salon serving morning pastries, afternoon tea, and a champagne and wine program into the evening.

Baccarat Hotel Dubai will be owned and developed by Shamal Holding, a diversified investment firm that deals in the extraordinary. Upon opening in 2026, Baccarat Hotel Dubai will offer a level of elegance and opulence reflective of the unparalleled heritage and know-how of the House of Baccarat, the ultimate symbol of French joie de vivre.

About Baccarat Hotels & Resorts

Baccarat Hotels & Resorts launched in 2015 in New York, the first hotel and global flagship for the more than 250-year-old Baccarat crystal brand. Directly across the street from the Museum of Modern Art and steps away from Fifth Avenue's legendary shopping, the 114 exquisitely appointed guest rooms & suites designed to delight the senses with lavish finishes and artisanal attention to detail. The Baccarat name has long been synonymous with royalty: kings and queens, sultans and tsars, moguls and modern-day stars. Its glittering objets d'art are defined by their elegance and authenticity, used throughout the most sumptuous repasts and celebrations of life. Baccarat is translating its essence into contemporary culture, while still paying homage to its history. Baccarat Hotel New York has earned the prestigious Forbes Five Star and AAA (American Automobile Association) Five Diamond Awards. The brand currently has projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Florence, Riyadh and Rome. For more information, visit www.baccarathotels.com

About SH Hotels & Resorts

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach and Manhattan and now includes Brooklyn Bridge, West Hollywood, Sanya (China), Toronto and the recently opened San Francisco and Nashville properties with projects in development in Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, London, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin, Copenhagen, Riyadh and Melbourne; Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Florence, Riyadh and Rome; and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and with projects under development in Manchester, Sunnyvale, Brickell (Miami) and Riyadh. Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world. For more information, visit www.shhotelsandresorts.com

About Shamal Holding

Born in Dubai, Shamal Holding is a diversified investment firm that cultivates the extraordinary, through a unique portfolio of investments, experiences and assets. The investments we make are strategically chosen and thoughtfully nurtured, mirroring Dubai's ambition, spirit and energy.

Our real estate portfolio spans master communities, districts, residences, retail hubs and commercial spaces, we help realise potential, delivering unique developments such as Dubai Harbour and Nad Al Sheba Gardens. We invest in a range of properties, franchises and operations across the hospitality sector from luxury, premium and affordable experiences, with extraordinary domestic and international brands as diverse as Five Guys, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray and Hart Shoreditch Hotel London and Curio Collection by Hilton. As the owning company of some of Dubai's most unique and iconic leisure and entertainment destinations such as we curate extraordinary experiences every day. We also partner with best-in-class asset managers to manage a globally diversified investment portfolio.

For more information visit www.shamalholding.com

