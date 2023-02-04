Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates first VFS Global Joint Visa Application Centre and skilling academy in Lucknow

LUCKNOW, India and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri. Yogi Adityanath launched a new global gateway for the state with the inauguration of the first VFS Global Joint Visa Application Centre (JVAC) and the VFS Global Academy in Lucknow on 04, February 2023.

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions.

This spacious and comfortable facility equipped with modern amenities and services will have the capacity of processing approximately 1.2 lakh applications a year and will be of immense benefit to the citizens of Uttar Pradesh, who till now had to travel to other cities like New Delhi to submit their visa applications.

Spread across 24,000 sq.ft, the JVAC would cater to travellers bound to Austria, The Netherlands, The Czech Republic, Switzerland, Estonia, Hungary, Portugal, Germany, Italy and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Located strategically on the 1st floor of the Interstate Bus Terminal, Alambagh (Shalimar Gateway Mall), the centre provides unparalleled accessibility to travellers using the inter-state bus service from the remote parts of Uttar Pradesh. It is also a short drive away from the Lucknow railway station, airport and a walk away from the Alambaug metro station.

With 11 submission counters and three biometric enrollment stations, the JVAC is equipped to manage the travel demand seamlessly. For discerning set of applicants seeking enhanced submission experience services, the facility has premium optional services such as Premium Lounges that enables application submission without having to wait in a queue. Form-filling assistance, Courier Passback, Courier Insurance, Travel Medical Insurance and SMS Notification are some of the other optional services to be available at the centre.

In addition to easing visa accessibility, VFS Global will open an academy in partnership Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL), to train local youth in world-class hospitality skills and enable employability in line with the UP-government's skilling programme.

"It is our great honour and pride to have the Honourable Chief Minister of UP, Shri Yogi Adityanath, inaugurate the Lucknow joint visa application centre. This centre is a testament of our commitment to the people of UP. Given the visionary governance demonstrated by Yogiji's government, the state of UP has great potential to become a global investment hub. We have worked with the Ministry of External Affairs Government of India, for nearly 15 years supporting inbound tourism to India as well as aiding overseas travel for millions from the country. The new Lucknow VAC would augment our commitment by significantly easing visa accessibility, empowering local youth through skilling and job creation and contribute towards making UP shine on the global map," said Zubin Karkaria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global.

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions. VFS Global is majority-owned by funds managed by Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager.

