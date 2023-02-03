This Week in Consumer News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including America's most romantic restaurants and brands' promotions for the Big Game.

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Big Game, Big News

This week saw a ramp up in news releases related to the upcoming Big Game, which will take place on Sunday, February 12. Consumer brands sent out a variety of announcements related to their game-time ads, promotions, and more. Here are just a few from this week:

Avocados From Mexico® Unveils Big Game Teaser Starring Actress and Avocado Lover Anna Faris There's good reason for Avocados From Mexico to show up big every year: an estimated 250 million pounds of avocados are consumed leading up to football's biggest weekend, enough to cover a football field with more than 75 feet of guacamole. There's good reason for Avocados From Mexico to show up big every year: an estimated 250 million pounds of avocados are consumed leading up to football's biggest weekend, enough to cover a football field with more than 75 feet of guacamole. Coors Light and Miller Lite Announce First-Ever High Stakes Ad for the Big Game "After being shut out of the big game for more than 30 years, we wanted to do something that had never been done before," says Michelle St. Jacques , Molson Coors' chief marketing officer. "By giving people the chance to predict every detail of the ad before it even runs, we're bringing our fans along for the ride and getting them just as excited about our return to the big stage as we are." "After being shut out of the big game for more than 30 years, we wanted to do something that had never been done before," sayschief marketing officer. "By giving people the chance to predict every detail of the ad before it even runs, we're bringing our fans along for the ride and getting them just as excited about our return to the big stage as we are." Frito-Lay Snack Index Reveals Running Out of Snacks is Worse Than Losing the Super Bowl Among the findings, Millennials (61%) are the most eager to try new snack flavors, followed by Gen Z (57%) and Gen X (52%). On the other hand, baby boomers prefer to stick with tried-and-true classic flavors at 38%. Among the findings, Millennials (61%) are the most eager to try new snack flavors, followed by Gen Z (57%) and Gen X (52%). On the other hand, baby boomers prefer to stick with tried-and-true classic flavors at 38%.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Access Access ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

