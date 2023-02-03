HEY, HHS, CDC & FDA: 'DON'T LOOK UP!' THE VACCINE INJURY LAWYERS AT SIRI & GLIMSTAD SET TO FLY HIGH THIS WEEKEND FROM FORT LAUDERDALE TO MIAMI BEACH!

MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vaccine Injury Lawyers at Siri & Glimstad LLP invite all media and locals to 248–298 S Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 this Saturday and Sunday, February 4th and 5th, from 11:20 AM to 1:40 PM to view an important message that will be flying high in the sky! A loud and clear message will be sent on behalf of those injured by vaccines: We will not be silenced!

HEY, HHS, CDC & FDA: ‘DON’T LOOK UP!’ (PRNewswire)

Global production company Beverly Boys Productions will have sandals on the ground Saturday, February 4th from 11:20 to 1:40 PM! They will be interviewing locals to get their input on vaccines, vaccine injuries, and compensation for those who have been injured by vaccines.

Please join them at the Intersection of E. Las Olas Blvd. and A1A. Address: 248–298 S Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316. Coordinates: 26.119309, -80.104522. View on Google Maps here: https://tinyurl.com/ypzun8x5.

The Vaccine Injury Lawyers at Siri & Glimstad LLP have decades of experience fighting for those that have been injured by vaccines. The federal Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) has paid out over $5 Billion to those who have been injured by vaccines. If you or someone you love has been injured by a vaccine, or if you just want to show up and be heard, come join us this weekend and make sure you LOOK UP!!!

