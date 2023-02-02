MORE THAN 1,000 RESIDENTS SIGN PETITION IN SUPPORT OF LACKAWANNA PLAZA REDEVELOPMENT IN LESS THAN A WEEK.

Property owner, a Montclair resident, scheduled for live interview on Radio Free Montclair this Sunday

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In less than a week, more than 1,000 residents have put their names on Move Montclair Forward's online petition in support of Lackawanna Plaza. This petition, which spread rapidly through the community, confirms Montclair's desire for a mixed-use development as proposed by the township's redevelopment plan, including a right-sized and economically sustainable project.

Rendering from the proposed Lackawanna Plaza redevelopment plan (PRNewswire)

"I want to thank all of the people who have taken the time to learn the facts about Lackawanna Plaza's future and what it means for the future of our community," said David Placek, a Montclair resident and managing partner of BDP Holdings, LLC, which owns the 8.2-acre property.

The township's redevelopment plan, dated October 2022, is the second proposed redevelopment plan for the property. A 2017 plan was reviewed by the Planning Board. At that time, the Planning Board urged the council to incorporate larger setbacks and step-backs, incorporate more open space, make the train station the focal point of the project, and provide affordable housing and workforce housing. All of these are included in the township's October 2022 redevelopment plan.

"The momentum behind Move Montclair Forward's online petition is proof positive that when Montclair residents know the facts about the redevelopment plan, they see how it supports our community's values of diversity, inclusion, and equity," said Placek. "The township's 2022 redevelopment plan has responded to the years of input and feedback from the community, township advisory boards and commissions, and other community stakeholders. We are looking forward to moving the project forward with the approval of the redevelopment plan."

Placek is scheduled to be interviewed live on Radio Free Montclair on Sunday, Feb. 5th at 3 pm.

