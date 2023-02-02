JG Wentworth Appoints Abhishek Gupta as Vice President of Consumer Loan Underwriting

JG Wentworth accelerates entry into consumer lending, appoints new Vice President of Consumer Loan Underwriting

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leading consumer financial services company JG Wentworth, that helps consumers experiencing financial hardship or who need access to cash, announced today that it is appointing Abhishek Gupta as Vice President of Consumer Loan Underwriting effective November 16th, 2022. Gupta will be responsible for providing direction and collaborating with Business Unit Leaders, Credit Risk Experts, and members of the Credit Team to develop credit and underwriting guidelines and policies. He will also be responsible for ensuring the overall quality of the company's application of credit and underwriting decisions.

This comes just as JG Wentworth announced it is accelerating efforts to launch its own consumer lending operations. Gupta joins the company with over 14 years of experience working for top financial firms such as Barclays, and Capital One, where he launched and scaled consumer financial products in the U.S. and U.K. markets. He also serves as a board member at the American Heart Association.

A proven domain expert in credit, and an expert through the product lifecycle, Gupta holds a bachelor's degree and master's degree in physics from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, and an MBA from the Yale School of Management.

"JG Wentworth's financial propositions have always had the consumers' best interests at the forefront. I am excited to join this shared mission and be part of the Company's transformative journey and launch innovative, inclusive financial products that enable consumers to meet their unique financial needs" Gupta said, about taking the position at JG Wentworth.

"With Abhishek joining the team we are accelerating our efforts to push a broader set of solutions for our consumer's financial needs. He joins the team with extensive experience in credit and we are excited to build the future of JG Wentworth with him onboard." said Emre Sahingur, Chief Credit Officer at JG Wentworth.

JG Wentworth is a consumer financial services company that focuses on helping everyday Americans achieve their financial goals. Its services include structured settlement payment purchasing, annuity payment purchasing, lottery and casino payment purchasing, and debt resolution services. Most recently, the company launched its consumer lending arm, with a focus on debt consolidation. JG Wentworth was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

