BrandSpark International announces its 15th annual 2023 Best New Product Awards winners, honoring the Best New Food, Beverage, Beauty, Health, Personal Care, and Household products, based on a nationwide survey of American consumers

BrandSpark International announces its 15th annual 2023 Best New Product Awards winners, honoring the Best New Food, Beverage, Beauty, Health, Personal Care, and Household products, based on a nationwide survey of American consumers

BrandSpark has also released some key highlights from its BrandSpark American Shopper Study - health & wellness, value for money and sustainability are top of mind with Americans. 56% of consumers say they don't mind spending a lot to get health products that really work, sleep is number one priority in health management, and almost half say they want to be leaders in reducing environmental impact. 66% believe that research and development is continuously leading to better household care products. Not surprisingly, 8 in 10 believe taste remains the most important factor in their food purchases.

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BrandSpark International and Newsweek have just announced the winners of the 15th annual 2023 Best New Product Awards™ ("BNPA"), America's most credible new product awards program. More than 10,750 Americans participated in the national survey to pick the 62 winning products for the latest Food & Beverage, Beauty, Health, Personal Care, and Household products. The winners are 100% consumer-voted and were determined based on real shoppers who have tried these winning products.

2023 Best New Product Awards (CNW Group/Best New Product Awards Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The 2023 Best New Product Awards winners are listed below. For more information on the program and winners, visit: www.BestNewProductAwards.com

"We are excited to celebrate the 15th year of the Best New Product Awards," said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International and Founder of the Best New Product Awards. "With so many new products launched each year, it is hard for consumers to know what to buy and challenging for brands to break through the clutter. This is where the Best New Product Awards help consumers know what is worth their hard-earned dollars. We see consumer attitudes shifting and can see that most leading brands are developing new products with meaningful innovations to meet these consumer needs and aspirations," says Levy.

"The BNPA seal, with its signature check mark, drives strong ROI for the winners by helping products stand out from the competition and by alerting consumers to products that have been validated by other consumers. Every year we see brands boost sales by leveraging their win across multiple channels." says Kim Diamond, Vice President of the Best New Product Awards. All winning Best New Product Awards winners will be featured in Newsweek digital and print, and in an online shoppable gallery on ShopperArmy.com - an engaged nationwide community of shoppers who try and review products.

"Despite inflationary pressure on American shoppers, Americans' interest in innovation remained strong with 2 in 3 willing to pay more for an improved new product. Brands must convince shoppers that their product is worth it, as 1 in 2 report choosing some lower-priced alternatives in response to inflation," said Philip Scrutton, VP of Shopper Insights at BrandSpark.

Some key takeaways from this year's BrandSpark American Shopper Study & the Best New Product Awards

FOOD & BEVERAGE TRENDS

Convenient Ways to Eat Healthier:

As we emerged from the pandemic and life got busier, nutritional concerns were increasingly balanced against convenience. 58% agreed that when time is tight, convenience is more important than eating healthy (up from 50%).

Yet many of this year's winning food products combine convenience with a healthier choice, as seen in ALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Keto Coconut Clusters, Enlightened Sundae Cones and Nutrisystem Hearty Inspirations Beef Lo Mein.

Little Appetite to Make Sacrifices on Taste:

Only 1 in 5 Americans regularly sacrifice taste for health benefits.

While Americans look for ways to save in the grocery store, few are willing to make sacrifices on taste. Rather, 8 in 10 agree that taste is the most important factor in their food purchase decisions, ahead of price and health considerations. 88% agree that the best indulgent foods are worth it.

Winners that delivered superior taste include Ferrero Rocher Premium Chocolate Bars and ALDI-Exclusive Specially Selected Croissant Buns.

HEALTH & WELL-BEING TRENDS

Investing in Long-Term Health:

7 in 10 Americans believe they have a great deal of control over their long-term health through the decisions they make.

These consumers continue to seek out new over-the-counter health products designed to enhance their physical and mental health. 1 in 2 say they regularly look for innovation in health products, and 56% say they don't mind spending a lot to get health products that really work.

Examples of winners in the health & wellness sector that proved to be superior include CardioFitMD Health Supplement Powder and Life Extension's Plant-Based Multivitamin.

Sleep & Well-Being:

Sleep is top-of-mind in health management with 4 in 10 Americans reporting that they often have trouble sleeping and 3 in 10 purchasing sleep aids.

Many consumers also report lower back pain (43%) and low energy (36%) - up sharply from 28% last year, and seek ways to remediate both.

"Our high-scoring winning products from Douglas Mattress-in-a-box and nue by Novaform advanced support mattress topper 3-inch uplifting foam & cool cover Mattress Topper can help Americans sleep better", says Diamond.

HOUSEHOLD TRENDS

Household Care Convenience:

75% of American shoppers say they seek out new products that will make their lives easier.

78% appreciate multi-purpose products that can be used for multiple household tasks. Americans are seeking household product innovation on efficacy, natural ingredients, sustainability, and convenience. Overall, 2 in 3 believe that research & development is continually leading to better household care products. "Some of Procter & Gamble's winners including Downy Rinse & Refresh, Tide Ultra OXI Power PODS with Odor Eliminators, and Dawn Platinum EZ-Squeeze all proved to win with consumers as effective household products and show how P&G's incremental innovations continue to resonate with consumers." says Diamond.

BEAUTY TRENDS

'Masstige' continues to evolve and resonate

As rapid innovation continues in the beauty category, 66% believe that personal care/beauty products from mass brands are as effective as higher cost prestige beauty brands.

66% agree that research & development is leading to better beauty & personal care products.

Some of the innovations revealed in this year's winning products that deliver on their promises are: COVERGIRL Simply Ageless Lash Plumping Mascara and Maybelline New York Green Edition Superdrop Tinted Oil.

2023 BEST NEW PRODUCT AWARDS LIST OF WINNERS* WINNING PRODUCT FOOD & BEVERAGE

CATEGORIES NEW PRODUCT FEATURES ALDI-Exclusive Specially Selected Balsamic Glaze Balsamic Glaze Made with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena. Available in Classic & Strawberry. Nutrisystem Hearty Inspirations ® Beef Lo Mein Beef Entrée (Better-For-You) Healthy, easy-to-prepare, satisfying meal with Asian-style noodles and tender strips of beef with vegetables. Haribo 100th Anniversary Goldbears Candy Limited edition 100th anniversary flavors - Pineapple, Blue Raspberry and Party Hat. ALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Organic Diced Tomatoes Canned Tomatoes Diced tomatoes grown in California, canned with sea salt. Minis Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal The classic cereal, now in a mini round shape. Sargento Block Cheese Natural Cheese Cheese 100% real, natural cheese, with 7g of protein per serving. Nutrisystem Hearty Inspirations ® Bourbon-Style Chicken Chicken Entrée (Better-For-You) Healthy, easy-to-prepare, satisfying meal with seasoned chicken, roasted potatoes, and crisp vegetables. Tree Top Favs Immunity Fruit Pouch Children's Fruit Snack Pouch Delicious and nutritious made with real fruits, vegetables and vitamins. No sugar added. RUFFLES Ridge Twists Double Cheddar Chip Light, airy twist and design with buttery and rich flavor. Ferrero Rocher Premium Chocolate Bars Chocolate Bar Combination of crunchy hazelnut pieces, chocolate, and creamy filling. Kellogg's Town House Dipping Thins Crackers Thin and crispy spoon-shaped cracker designed for mess-free dipping. ALDI-Exclusive Specially Selected Croissant Buns Croissant Rich buttery flavor for a great breakfast or breakfast sandwich. Noble Made Sauces Dip/Sauce Garlic Parmesan and Soy-Free Teriyaki Sauce & Marinade - no added sugar. Enlightened Sundae Cones Frozen Dessert (Better-For-You) Lower-sugar option with only 140 calories. Sweetened with monk fruit. ALDI-Exclusive Fusia Pot Stickers Frozen Potstickers Tender dumplings filled with vegetables and either chicken or pork. Tropicana Premium Drinks - Peachy Pineapple Paradise & Piňa Colada Fruit Drink Delicious blend of flavors like sun-ripened peach and pineapple, and creamy coconut. Fresh Cravings Hummus Hummus Contains high-quality chickpeas, savory tahini, and is the only hummus on the market made with rich Chilean extra virgin olive oil. ALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Keto Coconut Clusters Keto Snack Gluten-free with only 3 grams of net carbs per serving. A great snack on their own or on top of yogurt. Olmeca Altos Margarita Classic Lime Margarita Mixed Drink Made with premium Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila, triple sec, natural lime flavors and agave syrup. Ready to serve, just add ice. ALDI-Exclusive Mimosa Mimosa A mix of premium dry white wine and fresh squeezed orange juice. ALDI-Exclusive Friendly Farms Non-Dairy Whipped Topping Non-Dairy Whipped Cream Available in Coconut and Almond varieties. Enjoy on your favorite dessert, with fruit or even in coffee. Nutrisystem Hearty Inspirations ® Bistro-Style Chicken Alfredo Pasta Entrée (Better-For-You) Healthy, easy-to-prepare, satisfying meal with cooked pasta and char-grilled chicken, broccoli, tossed in a rich creamy alfredo sauce. Beyond Steak Plant-Based Seared Tips Plant-Based Beef Alternative Delivers the tender, delicious bite of steak tips with added nutritional and sustainability benefits of plant-based protein. 21 grams of protein per serving, low in saturated fat, no cholesterol and no added antibiotics/hormones. Dr. Praeger's Perfect Chick'n Tenders Plant-Based Chicken Alternative 15 grams of plant-based pea protein and veggies in a crispy coating for a delicious, nutritious, and convenient meal or snack. ALDI-Exclusive Park Street Deli Sweet or Protein Snack Selects Snacking Kit The Deli Sweet Snack combines cheese and a sweet side such as Monterey Jack cheese with dried cranberries. Protein Snack combines cheese and meat such as Natural Colby Jack Cheese & turkey sausage bites. Nutrisystem Café-Style Creamy Tomato Soup Soup (Better-For-You) Healthy, easy-to-prepare, made with slow-stewed tomatoes, parmesan cheese, chicken broth and some heavy cream. ALDI-Exclusive Exquisite Collection Malbec Store-Brand Malbec Red wine with notes of black cherry and plum and a superb long spicy finish. ALDI-Exclusive Don't Mind If I Do Pinot Noir Store-Brand Pinot Noir Dry red wine with aromas of pomegranate, cherries, cranberry and current. ALDI-Exclusive Don't Mind If I Do Sauvignon Blanc Store-Brand Sauvignon Blanc Dry white wine with aromas of grapefruit and citrus with a hint of fresh cut grass. WINNING PRODUCT HEALTH, BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE CATEGORIES NEW PRODUCT FEATURES La Roche-Posay Effaclar Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment Serum Acne Treatment Triple Acid Complex clears acne blemishes, helps prevent new breakouts, reduces pores, fine lines, and post-acne marks. Dove Body Wash Concentrate + Reusable Bottle Better-For-The-Environment Body Wash (Concentrated) Concentrated formula and recyclable reusable bottle. WaterWipes Original Baby Wipes Better-For-The-Environment Diapers & Wipes Original WaterWipes, now plastic free. Mucinex HBP Cough & Chest Congestion Liquid Gels Cold & Flu Relief Relieves chest congestion, controls cough, and loosens mucus. Designed for those with high blood pressure or diabetes. Revlon ColorStay Skin Awaken 5-in-1 Concealer Concealer Infused with caffeine and vitamin C to erase, perfect, brighten, hydrate and refresh skin for up to 24 hours. Olay Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Hydrating Gel Face Moisturizer This fragrance-free, hydrating gel formula feels smooth to apply and absorbs quickly with no sticky or tacky feeling, and can be worn seamlessly under makeup. Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Powder Brush SPF 30 Face Sunscreen Mineral powder brush provides a new and convenient way to apply and reapply your SPF throughout the day. CeraVe Makeup Removing Cleanser Balm Facial Cleansing Balm Cleanser balm with essential ceramides and plant-based jojoba oil removes long-wear makeup, cleans, and hydrates the skin. Schick Hydro Silk Dermaplaning Wand Facial Hair Removal Device Professional-style dermaplaning tool is designed for at-home exfoliation and removal of fine facial hairs. Maybelline New York Green Edition Superdrop Tinted Oil Foundation/Skin Tint Delivers natural coverage in 1 drop of oil. Vegan formula and made with 70% natural-origin ingredients. Packaging made from new and recycled materials. Banana Boat Kids Roll-On SPF 60+ Kids Sunscreen Easy to use, mess-free. Perfect for kids. COVERGIRL Simply Ageless Lash Plumping Mascara Mascara (Regular) Made with Hyaluronic Complex & Bamboo Serum. Mascara plumps, volumizes, and treats lashes for less fallout. Life Extension Plant-Based Multivitamin Multivitamin Gluten-free, non-GMO, featuring a full array of plant-derived vitamins and minerals. Native Baked by Melissa Plastic-Free Deodorant- Tie-Dye Vanilla Cupcake Natural Deodorant Vanilla scent, aluminum free, baking soda free and comes in plastic-free packaging. HiBAR Solid Face Wash Natural Face Wash/Cleanser Bar Made with high-end ingredients such as amino acids, and silk proteins. Just add water and cleanse skin without stripping away natural moisture. Rimmel London Kind & Free Clean, Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara Natural Mascara Natural wax blend formula includes biotin and contains 99% natural derived ingredients. 100% bio-based fibers, vegan, and cruelty free. CardioFitMD Powdered Health Supplement Cardiologist-formulated, sugar-free, vegan supplement powder beverage. Promotes cardiovascular, circulatory, immune, and digestive health and supports healthy weight management, stamina, and energy. Schick Intuition Sensitive Care Sleek Handle Razor Razor No need for shave gel. Lathers and shaves in one easy step. Made with a sleek handle for comfortable hold and precise control. Tree Hut Bare Candy Cane Hydrating & Moisturizing Shave Oil Shaving Gel/Oil Helps prevent irritation, nicks and cuts from shaving by enhancing contact between the razor. Classic holiday scent of candy cane. Banana Boat Sport Roll-On SPF 60+ Body Sunscreen Roll-on format for ease of use. Mess-free and the perfect size for daily travel. WINNING PRODUCT HOUSEHOLD & PET CATEGORIES NEW PRODUCT FEATURES Febreze AIR Kitchen Air Freshener Created to tackle stubborn smells. The crisp lemon scent leaves the kitchen smelling fresh & clean. PARIS RHÔNE 5.5" 1080P Split Screen Baby Monitor Baby Monitor Simultaneously hear and see 2 different rooms with the split screen feature. Displays clear night vision and temperature detection. Dial Foaming Hand Wash Concentrated Refills Starter Kit Better-For-The-Environment Hand Soap (Concentrated) Contains three concentrated refill packets and one foaming hand wash bottle that can be reused. Blue Buffalo Tasteful Spoonless Singles Cat Food Smooth pate made with natural ingredients, conveniently comes in a twin-pack with a built-in chopper for utensil-free serving. Dawn Platinum EZ-Squeeze Dish Soap Convenient no flip, no-mess format with an upgraded formula that fights grease and leaves dishes sparking clean. Cesar Fresh Chef Dog Food Wet dog food made with natural human-grade ingredients like chicken or beef plus healthy vegetables. Milk-Bone Stuffed Dog Biscuits With Real Bacon & Beef Dog Treat Crunchy biscuit outside, soft filling inside. Made with real bacon & beef. Downy Rinse & Refresh Fabric Softener Removes odor & helps rinse away smelly residues trapped within fabric fibers, leaving clothes smelling fresh & clean. Febreze Unstopables Touch Fabric Spray Fabric Spray Combines odor elimination with touch-activated scent technology, storing scent bubbles in fabrics to release a burst of freshness with every touch. Tide Ultra OXI Power PODS® with Odor Eliminators Laundry Detergent Brings cleaning and odor-fighting together in one for a trusted clean every time. nue by Novaform advanced support mattress topper 3-inch uplifting foam & cool cover Mattress Topper Adaptive support and pressure relief helps align your back. Tailored cover with angled pattern stitching, and cool-touch cover. Douglas Mattress-in-a-Box Mattress-in-a-Box Features a mattress cover containing sustainable fibres, cooling gel and motion isolation support foam standard on all models. Stasher Bowl Reusable Food Storage Transforms from storage container to serving bowl. Made with platinum food-grade silicone that is ultra-durable. An eco-conscious way to avoid using disposable plastic bags.

SUSTAINABILITY TRENDS

This year, BrandSpark and the Best New Product Awards responded to the increasing importance for consumers and brands regarding sustainability and measured consumer attitudes towards product features that improved sustainability.

Overall, 47% of consumers say they want to be leaders in reducing their environmental impact. "Consumers believe it is the manufacturers' responsibility to make their products more sustainable, but they are also willing to put in the extra effort to identify more environmentally friendly product alternatives," says Philip Scrutton.

3 in 4 shoppers who say they want to reduce their environmental impact claim they are willing to pay more to do so, with 46% of Americans reporting they will pay more for an eco-friendly product, stable versus a year ago. "The movement toward sustainability continues to progress despite economic challenges," he adds.

It is still a small share of innovations that are led by sustainability, but many brands are making progressive improvements, typically seen with either changes in packaging or ingredients. These products represent 1 in 5 of the 2023 Best New Product Awards winners.

"The need for and role of sustainable product innovations for our environment is clear and is becoming increasingly important. Consumers are showing an appetite to be part of the positive change and make product switches, however it is up to the brands and manufacturers to continue to innovate with better-for-the-environment alternatives" says Levy.

For the first time, the Best New Product Awards program is recognizing products (both entries & winners) that display a meaningful sustainable innovation to consumers - see list below. These are products that consumers have ranked highly to represent meaningful sustainable innovation and which they believe to be more sustainable than typical options in the category. Top sustainable themes seen in these products include zero plastic, biodegradable or more recyclable packaging, reusable containers, concentrated formulas, plant-based alternatives and responsibly sourced or natural ingredients.

Best New Product Awards Entrants &

Winners with Meaningful Sustainable

Innovation, as rated by Consumers (*indicate a product is a Best New Product Awards Winner) NEW PRODUCT FEATURES Dial Foaming Hand Wash Concentrated Refills Starter Kit* See chart above. Stasher Bowl* See chart above. HiBAR Solid Face Wash* See chart above. Native Baked by Melissa Plastic-Free Deodorant- Tie-Dye Vanilla Cupcake* See chart above. Dove Body Wash Concentrate + Reusable Bottle* See chart above. Maybelline New York Green Edition Superdrop Tinted Oil* See chart above. Beyond Steak Plant-Based Seared Tips* See chart above. Douglas Mattress-in-a-Box* See chart above. ATTITUDE Leaves Bar Deodorant Packaged in a biodegradable cardboard tube. Provides long-lasting protection without aluminum or baking soda. EWG verified.. ATTITUDE PHYTO-CLEANSE Face Cleanser PHYTO-CLEANSE face cleansing stick helps rid the skin of impurities and dirt without leaving it dry. EWG verified, vegan, cruelty- and plastic-free, packaged in a biodegradable cardboard tube. HiBAR Deodorant Offers all-day protection and performance, without the plastic packaging. Oval-shaped with an easy push-up applicator. All natural. Paraben-free, and aluminum-free. Maybelline New York Green Edition Mega Mousse Mascara Provides lightweight buildable volume, made with shea butter and a bio-based fiber brush. Vegan formula made with 70% natural-origin ingredients. Packaging is made from a mix of new and recycled materials. Bambo Nature Overnight Diapers Features a wetness indicator that changes color to indicate when a change is needed. The flexible waistband and latex-free leg cuffs help diapers stay in place through the entire night.Made from 100% wind power and certified with the Nordic Swan Eco Label. Ziploc Endurables Designed to go directly from freezer, to oven, to table. Made with durable and reusable platinum silicone and can withstand extreme temperatures. Grab Tabs allow for safe handling when heating Schick Intuition Bamboo Razor 3-blade razor with aloe has flexible blades for a close, smooth shave. Designed with renewable bamboo handles and 75% recycled-steel blades in sustainable, recyclable packaging, for almost no plastic waste. Not Burger Plant-Based Burgers Tasting just like meat, NotBurger features a unique combination of plants such as peas, bamboo, spinach, chia and cocoa powder.

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a marketing research firm that uniquely combines real world omni-channel consumer insights with a deep understanding of competitive context, providing our clients with highly actionable insights. We are strategic thinkers and storytellers that fuse our passion for insights with our clients' need to drive results. Our multi-disciplinary, highly-responsive team takes a customized consulting approach to solving brand and marketing challenges, refining brand positioning, building consumer trust, and improving success with new product launches. Visit www.BrandSpark.com for more information.

*Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the Best New Product Awards win or use the Best New Product Awards logo or winning claims.

For licensing information, please contact:

Brian Kolb, CEO, ENVeritas, brian@enveritasgroup.com

For interview requests or more information on the awards, please contact:

Jill Budik, Spotlight Media Relations, 212.489.8774, jill@spotlightmediarelations.com

Kim Diamond, VP, Best New Product Awards, kdiamond@bestnewproductawards.com



For more information regarding BrandSpark's extensive omni-channel shopper insights, please contact: Philip Scrutton, VP Shopper Insights, BrandSpark International, pscrutton@brandspark.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Best New Product Awards Inc.