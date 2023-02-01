Simtect is Ready to Launch - Making Your Daily Life a Breeze

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simtect, an award-winning phone accessory brand, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product under the theme "Simple and Protective." The new product features a crystal clear phone case for the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series-- Phone case for Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra .

A phone case that really offers drop and yellow resistance.

When it comes to protection, the Simtect clear cases for Samsung galaxy S23 series offer superior protection by multiplying its shockproof airbags. As advertised on their product page - Flex-impact Cushion Tech, Simtect's patented 360° cushioning airbags on the 4-corner and raised bezels around the camera are combined to protect the phone from daily drops and falls.

Are you tired of ordinary phone cases that get dirty and yellow quickly?

If so, the Simtect crystal clear case may be the perfect solution for you. According to their QA videos, the case effectively resists stains, oil, fingerprints, and is easy to clean. The case is also designed to resist UV radiation and sweat for long-lasting clarity and never-yellowing over time. This means you can enjoy the beauty of your phone without having to change the case because of loss of clarity.

Winter is the time to protect your new phone with a premium soft case!

As temperatures drop, ordinary phone cases become hard and brittle, making it difficult to install. Furthermore, they don't provide enough protection if your phone is dropped. The Simtect transparent soft cases for Samsung Galaxy S23 series are designed to solve these problems. Made with flexible DE Bayer soft TPU material, these cases have passed strict compatibility and low temperature tests. They keep your phone form-fitted and are easy to install at any temperature. Additionally, these soft cases are perfect for those who love nail art as they won't break your nails while installing.

BPA FREE--Protect your phone and the health of you and your family!

For those who are looking for a safe and eco-friendly phone case, BPA-free cases are the best choice. All of their phone cases are certified Climate Pledge Friendly by Amazon. Simtect's vision is to be a respected and sustainable development company, and they achieve this by using BPA-free materials in their phone cases. These cases are safe, durable and environmentally friendly, making it an ideal option for those who care about their personal health and the health of the environment. Check out Simtect's Amazon store for a full range of BPA-free phone cases.

Price and Availability

To celebrate the launch of the new product, Simtect is offering a 20% discount on all Galaxy S23 series cases. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer, please use the code SAMSUNG23, and click Samsung Galaxy S23 or Samsung Galaxy S23 ultra now to purchase your new phone case.

About Simtect

Simtect is your go-to partner for all your cell phone accessory needs. The name Simtect derives from "simple" and "protective" and we specialize in manufacturing cell phone cases, protective films, and stands, among other accessories. Our team is dedicated to creating unique user experiences for our customers and we take pride in providing quality products. Our products go through a rigorous 10 production processes and 21 hours of polishing, ensuring that only the best reaches our customers. Discover more about Simtect and our products by visiting our website .

For media enquiries, please contact: Hebe Hong, humixxservice023@humixx.com.

