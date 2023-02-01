Exclusive list recognizes most exciting and innovative health startups in the New York region

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LabFinder announced today that it has been named to the New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), a recognition that highlights the most exciting and innovative startups in the New York region. Digital Health New York (DHNY) publishes the annual list as part of the New York Healthcare Innovation Report, a comprehensive analysis that takes an in-depth look at the data, trends and people that have propelled New York to become the capital of healthcare innovation.

LabFinder Named to the New York Digital Health 100

LabFinder has been empowering patients to take charge of their health since 2016, transforming the process of accessing and scheduling lab & radiology testing and now expanding into quality telehealth services as well. With the ability to schedule testing online 24/7, plus transparent pricing and easy access to lab and test results, LabFinder enables seamless communication between healthcare organizations and their patients and simplifies the scheduling process for doctors and labs while boosting business visibility. To date, LabFinder's secure portal has connected more than a million patients to diagnostic centers.

"The LabFinder team is very grateful to receive this honor, and proud to be included in the DH100 family," said Dr. Robert Segal M.D., CEO and founder of LabFinder. "We are working hard everyday to help improve access to healthcare and DHNY's recognition fuels our mission and dedication to reach more patients and providers."

"In 2023, the New York Digital Health 100 includes an incredibly diverse, innovative and forward-thinking set of companies and leaders that are making an impact on the future of healthcare," said Bunny Ellerin, Co-Founder and CEO, DHNY. "On behalf of the entire New York healthcare ecosystem, we are delighted to spotlight these organizations, support their growth and applaud them for their meaningful contributions to improving healthcare."

About LabFinder

LabFinder is a consumer-facing platform that transforms the patient experience through seamless lab & radiology testing, guiding patients to conveniently located testing centers, handling appointment bookings, offering telehealth services, and allowing patients to review their test results all in one place. LabFinder supports patients through their care journey from booking to billing—reducing expenses, hurdles, and frustrations. For more information, visit www.labfinder.com .

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is the premier network of CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, payers and providers driving New York's healthcare ecosystem. For more information, visit www.dhny.co .

