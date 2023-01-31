VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RECORD 2022  FOURTH QUARTER AND RECORD FULL YEAR EARNINGS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported record quarterly net income of $7.1 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which represents a 35% increase over net income of $5.2 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, record net income of $23.4 million, or $4.38 per diluted share, was recognized, compared to $10.1 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Note that pre-tax merger and merger-related expenses of $7.4 million were incurred in the year-to-date period ended December 31, 2021, in connection with the April 1, 2021 mergers of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. ("Fauquier") and The Fauquier Bank ("TFB") with and into the Company and Virginia National Bank (the "Bank"), respectively.
"We are proud to post record results for the fourth quarter and calendar year of 2022," commented President and Chief Executive Officer, Glenn W. Rust. "Our earn back period for the 2021 merger with Fauquier was less than two years and we continue to reap the benefits of an effectively managed overhead cost structure. We posted a return on average assets of 1.30% for 2022 and we continue to maintain a strong credit discipline."
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Return on average assets ("ROAA") for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased to 1.65% compared to 1.06% realized in the same period in the prior year.
- Return on average equity ("ROAE") for the three months ended December 31, 2022 improved to 22.23% compared to 12.86% realized in same period in the prior year.
- The efficiency ratio on a fully tax equivalent basis ("FTE") (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was 51.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, an improvement over 57.7% for the same period in the prior year.
- The Company did not incur any merger or merger-related expenses in 2022, compared to $7.4 million incurred during 2021.
- The Company is realizing significant savings in salaries and employee benefits, data processing and professional fees associated with the merger. Full-time equivalent employee headcount was 215 as of April 1, 2021, the effective date of the merger, and is down to 157 as of December 31, 2022. In addition, the Company closed two branches in the fourth quarter of 2022, reducing future operating costs.
- During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company sold its interest in Sturman Wealth Advisors, resulting in a gain on sale of the line of business of $404 thousand. All goodwill and unamortized intangible assets associated with the 2016 purchase of this business line have been eliminated from the Company's balance sheet.
Loans and Asset Quality
- Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.08% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 0.10% as of December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets have been reduced to $1.4 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $1.9 million as of December 31, 2021, and the Company currently holds no other real estate owned.
- Four loans to three borrowers are in non-accrual status, totaling $673 thousand, as of December 31, 2022, compared to $495 thousand as of December 31, 2021. Loans acquired from TFB ("acquired loans") that otherwise would be in non-accrual status are not included in this figure, as they earn interest through the yield accretion.
- Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $705 thousand as of December 31, 2022, compared to $800 thousand as of December 31, 2021. The portfolio includes three non-insured student loans that are 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest, amounting to $59 thousand. Acquired loans that are greater than 90 days past due and still accruing interest are included in this figure, net of their fair value mark.
- The period-end allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.59% as of December 31, 2022 and 0.56% as of December 31, 2021. The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021 with a remaining balance of $15.9 million as of December 31, 2022. The ALLL as a percentage of gross loans, excluding the impact of the acquired loans and fair value mark (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, would have been 0.90% as of December 31, 2022 and 0.95% as of December 31, 2021. The total of the ALLL and the fair value mark as a percentage of gross loans (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 amounted to 2.29% as of December 31, 2022 and 2.30% as of December 31, 2021.
- A provision for loan losses of $136 thousand was recognized during the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $537 thousand recognized in the three months ended December 31, 2021.
- Gross loans outstanding at December 31, 2022 totaled $936.4 million, a decrease of $124.8 million, or 12%, compared to December 31, 2021. Loans originated and funded during 2022 were offset by: 1) paydowns of legacy organic loans due mainly to business sales, property sales and participation fluctuations, 2) workouts and paydowns of loans, the majority of which originated from legacy Fauquier, and 3) the forgiveness of Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Net Interest Income
- Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 of $15.4 million increased $3.0 million, or 24%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, due primarily to the increase in average balances of securities, positively impacting net interest income through rate and volume, offset by the reduction in average balances of loans.
- The fair value accretion on acquired loans positively impacted net interest income by 21 basis points ("bps") during the current quarter.
- The overall cost of funds, including noninterest deposits, of 23 bps incurred in the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased 8 bps from 22 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased period over period, from a cost of 30 bps to 32 bps. Average balances in noninterest-bearing deposits remained relatively flat period over period.
- Low-cost deposits, which include noninterest checking accounts and interest-bearing checking, savings and money market accounts, remained in excess of 91% of total deposits at December 31, 2022 and 2021.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 decreased $100 thousand, or 3%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to the decline in wealth management fees, due to an anticipated reduction in the number of accounts served by the Trust & Estate segment and the decline in performance fees collected by Masonry Capital Management. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company received a $267 thousand recovery of unearned premiums related to the loss of insurance on the student loan portfolio, bringing the total recovered life-to-date to over $1 million. The Company also closed on the sale of Sturman Wealth Advisors, as noted above, in the current period.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased $592 thousand, or 7%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, due to combination of several variances, including an increase in losses due to fraud and an impairment charge on an asset held for sale, offset by reduced plastics expense as a result of changing vendors and lower salaries and employee benefits as a result of efficiencies gained from the merger. In addition, the fourth quarter of 2021 noninterest expense included a favorable adjustment to merger and merger-related expenses after receiving a refund from a third-party vendor for system implementation credits and adjusting merger-related accrued bonuses.
Book Value
Book value per share was $25.05 as of December 31, 2022 and $30.50 as of December 31, 2021, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $22.36 as of December 31, 2022 compared to $27.36 as of December 31, 2021. These values declined due to the increase in unrealized losses on the investment portfolio period over period.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 amounted to 17.9% compared to 15.5% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, which are both lower than the statutory rate due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits and the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and bank owned life insurance policies. The 2021 effective tax rate was also impacted by the non-deductibility of certain merger-related expenses for tax purposes.
Dividends
Cash dividends of $1.6 million, or $0.30 per share, were declared during the current quarter, and $6.4 million, or $1.20 per share, were declared during the current year.
1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.
About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has nine banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, three banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information
Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: general economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and general economic contraction as a result of COVID-19 or other pandemics; fluctuations in interest rates, deposits, loan demand, and asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's allowance for loan losses; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (e.g., COVID-19 or other pandemics), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; the performance of vendors or other parties with which the Company does business; competition; technology; changes in laws, regulations and guidance; changes in accounting principles or guidelines; performance of assets under management; expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the recently completed merger with Fauquier may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; the businesses of the Company and Fauquier may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the merger may be lower than expected; customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the merger; and other factors impacting financial services businesses. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021*
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
20,993
$
20,345
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
19,098
336,032
Federal funds sold
45
152,463
Securities:
Available for sale, at fair value
538,186
303,817
Restricted securities, at cost
5,137
4,950
Total securities
543,323
308,767
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
936,415
1,061,211
Allowance for loan losses
(5,552)
(5,984)
Loans, net
930,863
1,055,227
Premises and equipment, net
17,808
25,093
Assets held for sale
965
-
Bank owned life insurance
38,552
31,234
Goodwill
7,768
8,140
Core deposit intangible, net
6,586
8,271
Other intangible assets, net
-
274
Other real estate owned, net
-
611
Right of use asset, net
6,536
7,583
Deferred tax asset, net
17,165
4,840
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
13,151
13,304
Total assets
$
1,622,853
$
1,972,184
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Demand deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
495,649
$
522,281
Interest-bearing
399,983
446,314
Money market and savings deposit accounts
467,600
665,530
Certificates of deposit and other time deposits
115,106
162,045
Total deposits
1,478,338
1,796,170
Junior subordinated debt, net
3,413
3,367
Lease liability
6,173
7,108
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
1,513
3,552
Total liabilities
1,489,437
1,810,197
Commitments and contingent liabilities
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $2.50 par value
-
-
Common stock, $2.50 par value
13,214
13,178
Capital surplus
105,344
104,584
Retained earnings
63,482
46,436
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(48,624)
(2,211)
Total shareholders' equity
133,416
161,987
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,622,853
$
1,972,184
Common shares outstanding
5,337,271
5,308,335
Common shares authorized
10,000,000
10,000,000
Preferred shares outstanding
-
-
Preferred shares authorized
2,000,000
2,000,000
* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the twelve months ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees
$
11,828
$
11,995
$
44,231
$
43,899
Federal funds sold
426
61
1,088
139
Other interest-bearing deposits
494
139
1,467
233
Investment securities:
Taxable
3,116
804
8,416
2,810
Tax exempt
324
292
1,249
1,021
Dividends
88
49
280
170
Total interest and dividend income
16,276
13,340
56,731
48,272
Interest expense:
Demand and savings deposits
682
710
2,327
2,308
Certificates and other time deposits
158
222
657
1,108
Junior subordinated debt
52
49
200
(132)
Total interest expense
892
981
3,184
3,284
Net interest income
15,384
12,359
53,547
44,988
Provision for loan losses
136
537
106
1,014
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
15,248
11,822
53,441
43,974
Noninterest income:
Wealth management fees
721
1,455
2,440
3,508
Advisory and brokerage income
131
246
770
1,154
Deposit account fees
433
477
1,799
1,459
Debit/credit card and ATM fees
648
509
2,794
2,070
Earnings/increase in value of bank owned life insurance
254
201
963
708
Resolution of commercial dispute
-
-
2,400
-
Gain on sale of business line
404
-
404
-
Gains (losses) on sale of assets, net
(74)
1
1,043
81
Other
411
139
1,048
1,485
Total noninterest income
2,928
3,028
13,661
10,465
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
4,191
4,424
17,260
16,129
Net occupancy
729
932
4,526
3,575
Equipment
111
305
897
966
Bank franchise tax
304
214
1,216
1,136
Computer software
229
276
1,136
1,020
Data processing
805
620
2,954
2,793
FDIC deposit insurance assessment
90
264
511
858
Marketing, advertising and promotion
351
216
1,224
922
Merger and merger-related expenses
-
(664)
-
7,423
Plastics expense
72
389
394
978
Professional fees
306
244
1,357
1,117
Core deposit intangible amortization
403
544
1,684
1,389
Impairment on assets held for sale
242
-
242
-
Other
1,683
1,160
5,155
4,216
Total noninterest expense
9,516
8,924
38,556
42,522
Income before income taxes
8,660
5,926
28,546
11,917
Provision for income taxes
1,603
707
5,108
1,846
Net income
$
7,057
$
5,219
$
23,438
$
10,071
Net income per common share, basic
$
1.32
$
0.98
$
4.40
$
2.16
Net income per common share, diluted
$
1.32
$
0.98
$
4.38
$
2.14
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
5,333,902
5,308,108
5,324,740
4,668,761
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
5,362,220
5,338,088
5,351,358
4,695,405
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
At or For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30, 2022
March 31,
December 31,
Common Share Data:
Net income per weighted average share, basic
$
1.32
$
1.08
$
1.07
$
0.93
$
0.98
Net income per weighted average share, diluted
$
1.32
$
1.08
$
1.06
$
0.92
$
0.98
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
5,333,902
5,326,543
5,326,271
5,311,983
5,308,108
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
5,362,220
5,348,900
5,347,008
5,343,564
5,338,088
Actual shares outstanding
5,327,271
5,327,271
5,326,271
5,326,271
5,308,335
Tangible book value per share at period end
$
22.36
$
20.77
$
22.24
$
24.37
$
27.36
Key Ratios:
Return on average assets 1
1.65
%
1.30
%
1.27
%
1.03
%
1.06
%
Return on average equity 1
22.23
%
16.50
%
16.16
%
12.53
%
12.86
%
Net interest margin (FTE) 2
3.91
%
3.47
%
3.02
%
2.59
%
2.72
%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3
51.7
%
57.0
%
58.3
%
62.0
%
57.7
%
Loan-to-deposit ratio
63.3
%
59.0
%
60.1
%
56.8
%
59.1
%
Net Interest Income:
Net interest income
$
15,384
$
14,277
$
12,461
$
11,425
$
12,359
Net interest income (FTE) 2
$
15,470
$
14,361
$
12,543
$
11,490
$
12,437
Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.77
%
9.17
%
8.79
%
8.03
%
7.61
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
17.64
%
16.97
%
16.51
%
15.66
%
14.56
%
Assets and Asset Quality:
Average earning assets
$
1,568,765
$
1,644,124
$
1,668,471
$
1,802,461
$
1,817,010
Average gross loans
$
938,740
$
959,086
$
984,883
$
1,031,593
$
1,088,278
Paycheck Protection Program loans, end of period
$
234
$
254
$
1,925
$
9,976
$
24,482
Fair value mark on acquired loans
$
15,887
$
17,046
$
17,502
$
17,920
$
18,466
Allowance for loan losses:
Beginning of period
$
5,485
$
5,503
$
5,834
$
5,984
$
5,623
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
136
39
(217)
148
537
Charge-offs
(472)
(119)
(191)
(473)
(230)
Recoveries
403
62
77
175
54
Net charge-offs
(69)
(57)
(114)
(298)
(176)
End of period
$
5,552
$
5,485
$
5,503
$
5,834
$
5,984
Non-accrual loans 4
$
673
$
607
$
511
$
518
$
495
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 5
705
859
626
837
800
OREO
-
-
-
611
611
Total nonperforming assets (NPA)
$
1,378
$
1,466
$
1,137
$
1,966
$
1,906
NPA as a % of total assets
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.07
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
NPA as a % of gross loans plus OREO
0.15
%
0.16
%
0.12
%
0.20
%
0.18
%
ALLL to gross loans
0.59
%
0.58
%
0.57
%
0.58
%
0.56
%
ALLL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)
2.29
%
2.38
%
2.39
%
2.35
%
2.30
%
Non-accruing loans to gross loans 4
0.07
%
0.06
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
Net charge-offs to average loans 1
0.03
%
0.02
%
0.05
%
0.12
%
0.06
%
1
Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.
2
The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
3
The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.
4
Acquired loans which otherwise would be in non-accrual status are not included in this figure, as they earn interest through the yield accretion.
5
Past due loans from the acquired portfolio are included at fair value.
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Average
Average
Income/
Average
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
ASSETS
Interest Earning Assets:
Securities:
Taxable Securities
$
471,566
$
3,204
2.72
%
$
225,757
$
853
1.51
%
Tax Exempt Securities 1
67,090
410
2.44
%
63,083
370
2.35
%
Total Securities 1
538,656
3,614
2.68
%
288,840
1,223
1.69
%
Loans:
Real Estate
820,751
10,322
4.99
%
923,040
10,456
4.49
%
Commercial
71,730
785
4.34
%
109,024
846
3.08
%
Consumer
46,259
721
6.18
%
56,214
693
4.89
%
Total Loans
938,740
11,828
5.00
%
1,088,278
11,995
4.37
%
Fed Funds Sold
46,042
426
3.67
%
152,435
61
0.16
%
Other interest-bearing deposits
45,327
494
4.32
%
287,457
139
0.19
%
Total Earning Assets
1,568,765
16,362
4.14
%
1,817,010
13,418
2.93
%
Less: Allowance for Loan Losses
(5,395)
(5,704)
Total Non-Earning Assets
135,015
140,539
Total Assets
$
1,698,385
$
1,951,845
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest Bearing Deposits:
Interest Checking
$
403,570
$
55
0.05
%
$
421,372
$
70
0.07
%
Money Market and Savings Deposits
500,397
627
0.50
%
660,438
639
0.38
%
Time Deposits
125,334
158
0.50
%
162,584
222
0.54
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
1,029,301
840
0.32
%
1,244,394
931
0.30
%
Borrowings
2
—
—
—
—
—
Junior subordinated debt
3,406
52
6.06
%
3,360
50
5.90
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
1,032,709
892
0.34
%
1,247,754
981
0.31
%
Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
531,719
532,397
Other liabilities
8,019
10,741
Total Liabilities
1,572,447
1,790,892
Shareholders' Equity
125,938
160,953
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,698,385
$
1,951,845
Net Interest Income (FTE)
$
15,470
$
12,437
Interest Rate Spread 2
3.80
%
2.62
%
Cost of Funds
0.23
%
0.22
%
Interest Expense as a Percentage of
0.23
%
0.21
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3
3.91
%
2.72
%
1
Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.
2
Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
3
Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the twelve months ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Average
Average
Income/
Average
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
ASSETS
Interest Earning Assets:
Securities:
Taxable Securities
$
373,680
$
8,696
2.33
%
$
198,450
$
2,980
1.50
%
Tax Exempt Securities 1
65,861
1,582
2.40
%
53,716
1,292
2.41
%
Total Securities 1
439,541
10,278
2.34
%
252,166
4,272
1.69
%
Loans:
Real Estate
847,238
38,011
4.49
%
808,707
35,303
4.37
%
Commercial
81,410
3,583
4.40
%
145,462
5,731
3.94
%
Consumer
49,619
2,637
5.31
%
63,039
2,865
4.54
%
Total Loans
978,267
44,231
4.52
%
1,017,208
43,899
4.32
%
Fed Funds Sold
100,033
1,088
1.09
%
109,104
139
0.13
%
Other interest-bearing deposits
161,260
1,467
0.91
%
160,960
233
0.14
%
Total Earning Assets
1,679,101
57,064
3.40
%
1,539,438
48,543
3.15
%
Less: Allowance for Loan Losses
(5,702)
(5,297)
Total Non-Earning Assets
124,525
115,193
Total Assets
$
1,797,924
$
1,649,334
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest Bearing Deposits:
Interest Checking
$
409,504
$
230
0.06
%
$
355,419
$
261
0.07
%
Money Market and Savings Deposits
563,374
2,097
0.37
%
529,027
2,047
0.39
%
Time Deposits
144,564
657
0.45
%
152,211
1,108
0.73
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
1,117,442
2,984
0.27
%
1,036,657
3,416
0.33
%
Borrowings
—
—
—
23,700
(280)
-1.18
%
Junior subordinated debt
3,389
200
5.90
%
2,565
148
5.77
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
1,120,831
3,184
0.28
%
1,062,922
3,284
0.31
%
Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
526,389
434,989
Other liabilities
9,581
10,875
Total Liabilities
1,656,801
1,508,786
Shareholders' Equity
141,123
140,548
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,797,924
$
1,649,334
Net Interest Income (FTE)
$
53,880
$
45,259
Interest Rate Spread 2
3.11
%
2.84
%
Cost of Funds
0.19
%
0.22
%
Interest Expense as a Percentage of
0.19
%
0.21
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3
3.21
%
2.94
%
1
Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.
2
Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
3
Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31,
Fully tax-equivalent measures
Net interest income
$
15,384
$
14,277
$
12,461
$
11,425
$
12,359
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
86
83
82
65
78
Net interest income (FTE) 1
$
15,470
$
14,360
$
12,543
$
11,490
$
12,437
Efficiency ratio 2
52.0
%
57.3
%
58.6
%
62.3
%
58.0
%
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
-0.3
%
-0.3
%
-0.3
%
-0.3
%
-0.3
%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3
51.7
%
57.0
%
58.3
%
62.0
%
57.7
%
Net interest margin
3.89
%
3.45
%
3.00
%
2.57
%
2.70
%
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
Net interest margin (FTE) 1
3.91
%
3.47
%
3.02
%
2.59
%
2.72
%
As of
December 31,
September 30,
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31,
Other financial measures
ALLL to gross loans
0.59
%
0.58
%
0.57
%
0.58
%
0.56
%
Impact of acquired loans and fair value mark
0.31
%
0.32
%
0.34
%
0.37
%
0.39
%
ALLL to gross loans, excluding acquired loans and
0.90
%
0.90
%
0.91
%
0.95
%
0.95
%
ALLL to gross loans
0.59
%
0.58
%
0.57
%
0.58
%
0.56
%
Fair value mark to gross loans
1.70
%
1.80
%
1.82
%
1.77
%
1.74
%
ALLL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)
2.29
%
2.38
%
2.39
%
2.35
%
2.30
%
Book value per share
$
25.05
$
23.65
$
25.20
$
27.42
$
30.50
Impact of intangible assets
(2.69)
(2.88)
(2.96)
(3.05)
$
(3.14)
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
22.36
$
20.77
$
22.24
$
24.37
$
27.36
1
FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
2
The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
3
The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN ANNUAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Fully tax-equivalent measures
Net interest income
$
53,547
$
44,988
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
333
271
Net interest income (FTE) 1
$
53,880
$
45,259
Efficiency ratio 2
57.4
%
76.7
%
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
-0.3
%
-0.4
%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3
57.1
%
76.3
%
Net interest margin
3.19
%
2.92
%
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
0.02
%
0.02
%
Net interest margin (FTE) 1
3.21
%
2.94
%
1
FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
2
The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
3
The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Virginia National Bankshares Corporation