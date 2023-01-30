Oracle Named a Leader and Positioned Highest for Ability to Execute in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure integration services accelerate innovation and connect data ecosystems across distributed cloud environments

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that it has been named a Leader and positioned highest for Ability to Execute by Gartner in the 2023 "Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), Worldwide." The report recognized Oracle as a Leader for the sixth consecutive time. Oracle is also a Leader in the recent 2022 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools."

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) integration services offer a comprehensive solution for connecting enterprise applications, data, and APIs across distributed cloud environments. This helps customers accelerate digital transformation initiatives by automating industry-specific business processes and providing seamless connectivity for any application, data, or device.

The rapidly growing iPaaS market is fueled by the need of organizations across industries to quickly innovate, streamline operations, and deliver data-driven experiences. iPaaS provides the foundation for customers' AI-powered automation and connected data ecosystem strategies. By enabling the flow of timely, trusted information across organizations and external partners, OCI integration services help customers to iterate faster, continuously deliver new services, and reduce costs.

OCI integration services help thousands of customers automate routine tasks and connect their data silos across any SaaS, custom, or on-premises system. Monthly releases reflect direct customer feedback and priorities. Oracle's global presence and network of over ten thousand partners provide the local expertise to help customers accelerate project delivery and limit risk.

"Our customers inspire us to continuously push the boundaries of enterprise automation with integration, process, and low-code solutions. We believe it is our dedication to customer innovation that has led to Oracle's recognition as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide based on execution and vision," said Suhas Uliyar, vice president, Digital Assistant, Integration & Intelligent Automation, Oracle. "OCI integration services help customers automate their event-driven processes with a full spectrum of visual designers, prebuilt accelerators, and adapters. Together with conversational and other AI services, they make it easier for enterprises to simplify customer and employee experiences. We remain focused on helping our customers and partners deliver more value faster."

As a native service, Oracle Integration enables customers to benefit from OCI's unique distributed cloud capabilities, superior price-performance, and built-in security. Application extensions and connections are protected from changes to the underlying infrastructure and SaaS upgrades using containerization and a microservices architecture. Many of Oracle's offerings, including OCI GoldenGate, Oracle Data Integrator, and Oracle SOA on OCI, help customers move existing assets to the cloud without rework.

OCI integration services help customers innovate at scale to meet fast-changing requirements and regulatory needs with the same powerful tools Oracle uses to enhance its modern data platform, SaaS, and industry-specific applications.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About OCI's Distributed Cloud Strategy

OCI's distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency, locality, and authority, even across multiple clouds. OCI's distributed cloud features the following:

Multicloud: OCI's multicloud capabilities such as Oracle Database Service for Azure and MySQL HeatWave give customers choice to pick the best cloud provider for their applications and databases.

Hybrid cloud: OCI delivers hybrid cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and manages infrastructure in over 60 countries.

Public cloud: Today, OCI operates 41 OCI regions in 22 countries, with 9 more planned, including two sovereign cloud regions for the EU.

Dedicated cloud: OCI delivers dedicated regions for customers to run all Oracle cloud services in their own datacenters, and Oracle Alloy enables partners to customize the cloud services and experience for their customers.

